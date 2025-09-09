Petrol for R11.55 per litre — South Africa’s best bank fuel rewards in 2025

Several major South African banks offer substantial rewards in the form of loyalty points or cashbacks for using certain fuel stations, potentially providing substantial financial relief for cash-strapped households.

Standard Bank offers the highest potential reward — up to R10 per litre bought — for customers on UCount Tier 5 who use their credit cards to fill up at Astron Energy or Caltex fuel stations.

That rate works out to 46% of the current inland price of a litre of unleaded 95 petrol, which was R21.55 at the time of publication.

If customers used the earned UCount points to offset regular expenditure for which they would normally use cash, they would effectively be paying R11.55 per litre of petrol.

Customers on the bank’s lowest UCount reward tier still earn R0.60 in UCount points for every litre of fuel, working out to about R27 on a hatchback’s tank.

Earn rates are much lower for customers who use their debit or cheque cards, ranging between R0.10 and R1 per litre.

FNB offers the second-highest reward rate in terms of payback per litre for those on its Premier and Private accounts.

Customers who use Engen fuel stations can earn up to R8 per litre in eBucks at Level 5, provided they use their credit cards.

That means they could effectively pay as little as R13.55 per litre of fuel at current petrol prices, if they use their eBucks to displace some of their normal spending.

While the regular earning rate at this level is R4 per litre, customers can earn another R2 back per litre if they have at least one car financed through Wesbank or Wesbank joint venture financiers.

A further R2 per litre is also available for those who insure one of their vehicles with FNB Insurance. Depending on their reward level, customers will also earn back a portion of their insurance premium in eBucks, up to 30%.

Customers on the bank’s more affordable FNB Aspire products don’t have to worry about reward levels. They earn R0.60 per litre of fuel at Engen.

A further R0.30 per litre is awarded if the customer has a Wesbank vehicle loan, and another R0.30 if their car is covered by FNB Insurance.

Percentage-based paybacks

Absa offers the second-highest reward rate in terms of percentage of spend, with up to 30% back for customers who fill up at Sasol service stations.

The major upside of its rewards programme is that it pays customers back in cash, rather than loyalty points.

At a 30% reward rate, customers would get back roughly R6.47 per litre of unleaded 95 petrol, reducing the effective price per litre to R15.08.

While that is a big discount, Absa Rewards customers on the lower tiers are not getting back much. Between Absa Rewards Tier 1 and Tier 4, the earn rates vary from 0.2% to 6.25% of spend.

For reference, FNB eBucks Level 1 offers an earn rate of R0.20 per litre, which works out to about 0.9% of the current petrol price.

Discovery Bank customers who are members of the Vitality rewards programme can get up to 20% back in Discovery Miles when filling up at BP and Shell stations.

Their specific banking habits will determine the precise payback percentage. Discovery Insure policyholders can also earn additional Miles for fuel spend if they drive responsibly.

The total earnings per month are capped at R1,500 for those using both products.

The last two major banks with fuel rewards — Nedbank and Capitec — do not apply tiering systems for these benefits. They pay flat rates of R0.25 and R0.20 per litre in cash.

The table below compares the rewards points or cashback for fuel purchases offered by South Africa’s major banks.