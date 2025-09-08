New Standard Bank South Africa CEO

Standard Bank Group has appointed David Hodnett as the new chief executive officer (CEO) of Standard Bank of South Africa.

The banking veteran currently serves as the group’s chief risk officer (CRO) and leads its corporate affairs portfolio.

He will bring over 30 years of leadership experience and deep institutional knowledge to his new role at the helm of Standard Bank’s South African business.

His previous roles included Absa Group and Absa Bank finance director and partner at auditing firm KPMG.

In addition to being a chartered accountant, Hodnett holds an advanced diploma in banking from the University of Johannesburg and a Master of Business Administration from Manchester Business School.

His appointment comes after Kenny Fihla resigned as Standard Bank CEO and deputy group CEO earlier this year to take the reins at Absa Group.

Thabani Ndwandwe will succeed Hodnett as group GRO and will become a member of the Group Leadership Council.

Ndwandwe has been at Standard Bank Group since 2004. The bank said he has demonstrated deep expertise in managing risk portfolios across multiple jurisdictions.

In addition, Lungisa Fuzile’s role as interim CEO for Africa Regions and Offshore has become a permanent appointment.

Standard Bank Group CEO Sim Tshabalala said these key appointments demonstrated the significant depth of the bank’s leadership succession pipeline.

“David has extensive experience in South Africa’s financial services sector and has demonstrated exceptional leadership capabilities in our group,” said Tshabalala.

“Since joining Standard Bank two decades ago, Thabani has shown exemplary leadership across the risk portfolio, while Lungisa has a proven record of accomplishment.”

Standard Bank said that the appointments remained in line with its ongoing commitment to continue to deliver against its strategy while developing strong internal leadership capabilities.

The effective date of both Hodnett and Ndwandwe’s appointments is still subject to the receipt of regulatory approval.