Discovery Bank is shooting the lights out

Discovery Bank achieved phenomenal growth in its 2025 financial year, with a substantial increase in customers and a big reduction in its operating loss.

According to Discovery Group’s financial results for the year ending June 2025, the bank’s customers reached 1.25 million by June 2025, an increase of 30% from 960,000 a year earlier.

That works out to a daily customer growth of 1,400 customers. Over the same period, the number of Discovery Bank accounts surged 32% from 2.27 million to 3 million.

For the entire 2025 financial year, the bank reported an operating profit before new acquisitions of R368 million, compared with an operating loss of R52 million in 2024.

With new acquisitions taken into account, the annual loss was R68 million, down 85% from a loss of R454 million in the 2024 financial year.

It also reached monthly break-even for the first time at the end of the first half of its financial year (December 2024).

The bank was profitable for the entire second half-year up to June 2025, an achievement that Discovery said was ahead of schedule.

The only non-insurance business line that brings in more income is Discovery Global, which delivered R2.96 billion.

Discovery said the bank remained focused on high-quality growth, which was reflected in key operational metrics.

Net non-interest revenue increased from R1.04 billion to R1.37 billion, a jump of 32%, while net interest income increased 30% from R780 million to R1.02 billion.

Discovery attributed this to its client growth as well as increased engagement levels and product take-up, driving up the resulting fee income per client for each cohort.

Retail deposits also increased from R18.5 billion to R23.3 billion, while advances jumped from R6.6 billion to R9.2 billion.

The bank’s revolving credit facility more than doubled, and the total value of the home loans book increased to R1.7 billion.

Discovery Bank also cemented its position as the second-largest source of income from group’s non-insurance businesses.

Its contribution increased 29% from roughly R1.82 billion in the 2024 financial year to R2.34 billion in 2025.

One metric that moved in a negative direction is the credit loss ratio, which reflects the amount of customer debt the bank deems irrecoverable. This increased from 2.27% to 3.03%.

Long road to profitability

Hylton Kallner has served as Discovery Bank CEO since January 2021 and has led a quality-focused strategy with high customer engagement and spending as priorities.

Discovery Bank was launched in 2019 in a tough economic environment with increasing competition in the banking sector.

Many of its prospective high-net-worth clients were leaving the country, and its initial customer growth was slower than anticipated.

The bank also suffered a few technical issues in its early months, including security problems that made its cards more susceptible to fraud.

Since its establishment, Discovery has lost more than R10.5 billion from the banking venture, including initial setup costs and fees for exiting a card partnership with FirstRand.

However, if its financial trajectory remains on course, it should report its first full-year profit in 2025/2026.

