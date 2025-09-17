Interesting information about South African cash killer

When South Africa’s new low-cost real-time payments system PayShap was first launched in March 2023, it processed 36,631 payments that month. By August 2025, the figure had climbed to 44.8 million per month.

Specialist data visualisation publication The Outlier reported in its latest newsletter that this increase was partly due to more banks adopting PayShap, with the initial cohort expanding from four to thirteen in 2025.

“This growth reflects the clear demand for instant, real-time digital payments, further boosted by the migration of Real-Time Clearing transactions,” Anton van der Merwe, PayShap head at PayInc, told The Outlier.

PayInc (formerly BankservAfrica) developed PayShap in collaboration with the Payments Association of South Africa, Synthesis, and other industry stakeholders.

It has been in development since 2019 as part of the South African Reserve Bank’s Vision 2025 goals for a modern, more accessible, and inclusive national payments system.

PayShap allows businesses and individuals to send and receive digital payments instantaneously using a proxy, called a ShapID, which is typically the receiver’s cellphone number.

Users link their cellphone number to their bank account, allowing it to act as a proxy for a bank account number. Not only are payments simpler, but they are also processed in real time.

In just over two years, the service has processed more than 461 million transactions worth R403 Billion and registered over 5 million ShapID proxies.

But Van der Merwe said PayShap won’t rest on its laurels. He believes adoption is likely to accelerate as PayShap expands to more banks and launches QR-initiated payments in 2026.

PayShap’s commitment to accelerating adoption will undoubtedly be welcome news for e-commerce players like Bob Group and its CEO, Andy Higgins, a pioneer in the local sector.

Higgins recently told MyBroadband that PayShap could be a game-changer for e-commerce and other businesses in South Africa. However, banks are hampering adoption of the technology.

However, Higgins said that the greatest obstacle to PayShap adoption was not the lack of features but the fees charged to payers, which vary widely between banks.

The PayShap user experience was also not standardised between banks. For example, Absa and Nedbank charge lower fees when using a ShapID to make PayShap payments.

Therefore, customers must first find out their beneficiary’s ShapID before using PayShap, or be billed R7.50 or R10 per transaction.

Merchants must pay for transactions, not customers

Another transaction fee–related issue was that PayShap did not currently compete favourably against card payments, where merchants cover the transaction cost.

“There has to be no charge for the payer even if there is a charge for the merchant receiving the payment, as is currently the case for card payments,” Higgins explained.

“This is a topic I am very passionate about as I believe PayShap has the potential to transform South African payments much like similar payment modernisation projects have done in Brazil and India.”

PayShap’s relatively new Request To Pay functionality could be used to address this. However, Higgins said bank support for PayShap Request was inconsistent.

Additionally, in November 2024, the upper limit of PayShap transactions was increased from R3,000 to R50,000, meaning it is no longer just for low-value transactions. However, not all banks have implemented this.

Unfortunately, despite the low cost of PayShap transactions, many banks have elected to charge relatively high fees for them. The traditional banks don’t include PayShap in their free transaction bundles.

While many banks offer free PayShap transactions if the amount is under R100 (at African Bank, the maximum is R200, and at Investec it is R500), the fees can quickly escalate after that.

TymeBank is a notable exception, offering free PayShap transactions up to its set limits. FNB has free PayShap transactions up to certain thresholds that vary based on account tier. Its lowest threshold is R1,000.

PayShap prices PayShap Request limits Bank Up to R100 R100-R1,000 R1,001+ Absa to account R7.50 Not accepted yet Absa to ShapID* Free R0.50–R4.50 R5.00–R7.50 Capitec R2.00 (R1.00 to Capitec accounts) 2×R500/day ‡ FNB Free** (R10 per R1,000 after threshold) R3,000 ‡ Nedbank to account R10 R50,000 Nedbank to ShapID Free R1.00 Standard Bank R1.00 R7.00 | R50 (R2,000+) R50,000 ‡ Discovery Bank R1.00 R5.00 0.5% of the amount, capped at R35 R3,000 TymeBank Free R5,000 Investec Free Free | R6 (R500+) R3,000 African Bank Free Free | R3.50 (R200+) R3,000 ‡ * Absa’s PayShap fee is calculated at R0.50 per R100, capped at R7.50 and applies whether the beneficiary is at Absa or another bank ** FNB-to-FNB real-time payments are always free. Thresholds differ based on account type. ‡ In Bob Group’s experience, these banks do not actually support PayShap Request

Pushing PayShap adoption

When asked if there is a way to force or encourage adoption, Higgins said a bit of both is needed for the SA Reserve Bank (SARB) to achieve its goals with PayShap.

“Personally, I believe there has to be a combination of a carrot and stick approach. I think if you leave it up to the banks alone, then we are never going to reach ubiquitous adoption of PayShap,” said Higgins.

“My understanding is that the SARB is in the process of ensuring that a standard framework is adopted by all banks, including a fixed interchange rate for all PayShap payments.”

This interchange rate will be standardised for all payment providers, similar to how card payments work. However, Higgins said he understands that this is unlikely to be adopted before the end of this year.