Alarm bells over popular online shopping payment method in South Africa

Micro Finance South Africa (MFSA) has raised alarm bells about the boom in shoppers using buy-now, pay-later services to buy products in-store and online.

Speaking to 702, MFSA CEO Leonie Kirsten van Pletzen said many customers on the lower end of the market are getting themselves in serious trouble through the transaction method.

“Basically, what you do is you go into a store or you go online and you purchase a product that you will get immediately, but you pay it off in different instalments,” she said.

“What is concerning to us is the unrecorded debt exposure for consumers. This debt is not uploaded to the credit bureaus, which leaves other credit providers blind when they offer credit.”

Van Pletzen also explained that consumer protection gaps exist as providers often have limited obligations regarding affordability checks or risk disclosures.

“What we are seeing now is overindebtedness, system risk, and we are calling on regulators and these buy now, pay later providers to work with the association to get to something sustainable,” she said.

Van Pletzen explained that many South African consumers use the payment scheme because they can’t get legal access to credit, where they have to do affordability or credit checks.

“It operates outside of the National Credit Act. We are seeing customers stacking up these products and then having difficulty repaying credit providers,” she said.

“There are a lot of consumers, especially at the lower end of the market, who are getting themselves in a lot of trouble. Because there’s no visibility on the bureaus, it’s very difficult for other credit providers.”

Van Pletzen said this also has a knock-on effect on registered credit providers, some of which are being investigated by the National Credit Regulator for reckless credit.

“However, they couldn’t see these buy now, pay later products when they were doing their affordability checks and calculations,” she added.

She warned that, if left unaddressed, South Africa risks growing a “buy now, pay later credit bubble”, which will eventually explode.

“We will see customers overindebted and the regulated market struggling more. We don’t want to overregulate; we simply want to protect the consumer,” Van Pletzen stated.

Buy now, pay later boom in South Africa

TransUnion’s Consumer Pulse Study for the fourth quarter of 2024 revealed that the buy now, pay later market in South Africa is booming.

Of the respondents to its survey, 74% said they were aware of the payment option, and 50% said they had used the service multiple times over the past year.

“In Q4 2024, demand for credit rose slightly, with 37% (led by Gen Z and Millennials) planning to seek new credit. The top options were new credit cards, personal loans, and ‘buy now, pay later’ services,” it said.

32% of respondents said they planned to apply for a new credit card, representing a 2% decline over the same period in 2023.

The personal loan and buy now, pay later categories grew year over year. 27% of respondents said they planned to apply for a new personal loan, and 25% said they planned to use buy now, pay later services.

According to EasyEquities, buy now, pay later was once a niche payment option in South Africa. However, it has grown to become a mainstream credit alternative.

This is because it attracts customers who want to avoid credit card interest or manage their payments more flexibly.

“While instalment plans have existed for years, the rise of digital adoption and e-commerce has propelled buy now, pay later into the spotlight, making credit more accessible and convenient,” it said.

“Today, consumers can spread payments over three or four instalments, making purchases more manageable.”

One provider of such services is HappyPay. According to CEO Wesley Billet, buy now, pay later enhances financial inclusion by leveraging alternative data to assess affordability.

“Buy now, pay later empowers underserved communities,” he said, stating that it enables individuals with limited credit history to access new credit.