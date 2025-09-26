South Africans saying goodbye to bank cards

The recent financial results of three major banks suggest that South Africans are increasingly adopting digital wallets and virtual cards, reducing reliance on physical cards for payments.

Digital wallets include apps like Apple Wallet, Garmin Pay, Google Wallet, Samsung Wallet, and SwatchPay.

These apps enable users to link their physical or virtual bank cards to make in-person payments with contactless-enabled smartphones and smartwatches.

Instead of tapping or swiping their card, they can hold their device to any payment terminal that supports contactless payments to perform a transaction.

In addition to being a convenient way to pay, digital wallets offer additional security by requiring users to authenticate themselves with biometrics, a PIN, a pattern, or a passcode.

Many banks allow contactless card payments without entering a PIN up to a certain amount, typically R500.

If a thief gets their hand on a client’s card, they can make numerous transactions below that value until the owner blocks their card or the daily limit is reached.

This additional protection is one reason that banks are actively encouraging their customers to embrace digital wallets. Apart from TymeBank, all the country’s major banks have rolled out support for digital wallets.

In the early days, the technology was not as openly accessible as the near-field communications (NFC) chips required on the devices were primarily available on high-end smartphones and smartwatches.

Over time, NFC support filtered down to budget smartphones. In 2022, the arrival of Google Wallet in South Africa also made many more devices eligible for digital wallet usage.

That was the same year that South Africa’s largest bank by customers — Capitec — first rolled out digital wallet support.

Despite many Capitec customers still using cash, the technology has seen rapid uptake at the bank in recent times.

In its 2025 financial year, Capitec recorded a 159% increase in digital wallet transactions, which reached 167 million.

Digital wallet values also increased 161%, climbing from R13.1 billion to R34.2 billion. In addition, Capitec customers using digital wallets also increased by 103% to around one million.

Older adopters still seeing strong traction

Capitec’s substantial digital wallet surge can be partially attributed to the fact that it is coming off a lower base.

Absa, Discovery Bank, FNB, Nedbank, and Standard Bank launched digital wallet support several years before Capitec.

Even so, several of these banks have continued to see substantial growth in the payment method.

That includes FNB, which recently reported a 45% increase in digital wallet transaction volumes in its 2025 financial year.

The bank also reported a 68% increase in virtual card transaction values, which already accounted for 11.5% of all card spend at FNB in 2024.

Nedbank also recorded 61% growth in digital contactless payment volumes, which included digital wallets, in the first half of its 2025 financial year.

Discovery Bank recently also said that over 60% of its customers preferred to pay with digital wallets instead of physical cards.

The trends correlate with findings in Stitch’s 2025 State of Consumer Payments in South Africa report, which surveyed 2,000 South Africans and found 90% had tried or used payment methods other than cash or card.

Less than 30% of respondents in the survey said they did not use any digital wallets for payments in the past year.

The table below summarises the increase in digital wallet and virtual card spending among major banks that recently published financial results with details about digital wallet and virtual card uptake.