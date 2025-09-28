South Africans saying goodbye to cash

Even in sectors like South Africa’s informal economy, where cash remains the dominant form of payment, most spaza shops have adopted card payments.

This was revealed in a recent snap survey of spaza shop operators conducted by Yebo Fresh. The research focused on 2,769 spazas and 20 midi wholesalers, who mostly supply the spaza shops.

At the same time, data from banks shows that people are increasingly favouring digital payments over cash.

First National Bank’s latest data revealed that the digital-to-cash transaction ratio among its personal banking clients was close to 89% in December 2024.

Similarly, the SpendTrend 25 report from Discovery Bank and Visa revealed that 67% of South Africans use cash only a few times a month or not at all.

Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner said one of the major trends the bank flagged in the past year was a marked reduction in the use of cash, even for smaller value transactions.

“Cash is becoming less common as a payment method, with most South Africans now favouring digital transactions,” the report stated.

“With digital payment options offering greater convenience, better incentives and increased security, cash is gradually being replaced, and this trend shows no sign of slowing down.”

While the reduction in cash use has been ongoing for years, it has largely been confined to higher-income individuals and larger transactions.

Cash was still predominantly seen as a cost-free way to transact, with no fees attached to paying cash at a store.

However, Kallner said this has shifted recently, with merchants realising the safety and logistics cost of handling cash.

The rate of the decline in cash usage is now accelerating, with digital payments increasingly being used for smaller transactions.

Discovery and Visa’s data also shows that digital payments have a long way to go in replacing cash for small transactions, typically below R100.

Cash is still seen as more convenient and immediate for small transactions, while safety concerns can be overlooked as an individual is not carrying a large amount of money.

Data from the Reserve Bank supports this, showing that cash circulation has remained steady since 2009, with R171 billion in the local economy.

Reserve Bank data shows that nearly half of all adults withdraw all their money as soon as it is deposited in their accounts. This results in most payments in South Africa being conducted using physical banknotes.

However, the availability of low-cost bank accounts, affordable point-of-sale systems for smaller merchants, and initiatives like PayShap are contributing to an accelerated reduction in cash usage.

Affordable, accessible digital payments in South Africa

Yebo Fresh’s snap survey of spazas showed a handful of card payment operators dominate the sector. The most dominant are Flash, Kazang, and Shop2Shop.

Shop2Shop was universally used by midi wholesalers. Other solutions include Blue Label, Yoco, iKhokha, and A2Pay.

Regional trends show Flash dominating across provinces, with more shops surveyed in Gauteng, but the Western Cape was found to have the highest average number of devices per shop.

Larger businesses tended to use more devices, while smaller shops used fewer. Average usage ranged between 1.4 and 2.1 devices per shop.

“A big reason for their popularity is the importance of selling value-added services, such as data, airtime, DStv, electricity, and betting as an income generator for spazas,” Yebo Fresh founder and CEO Jessica Boonstra said.

“However, cash is still king and it remains the preferred payment method for consumers, meaning that shops are likely to prefer making payment in cash towards their suppliers in turn.”

Another project hoping to increase digital payments adoption is PayShap, South Africa’s first interoperable, real-time payments service.

Launched in 2023, PayShap is a project of BankservAfrica (now PayInc), developed in partnership with Synthesis.

It aims to address several issues with regular electronic funds transfer (EFT) payments, including reducing the cost of instant payments and using something easier to remember than an account number.

PayShap introduced the ShapID. Although designed as a more general-purpose proxy, banks currently allow people to use ShapIDs to point a cellphone number to a specific bank account number.

Therefore, someone making a payment can use the recipient’s cellphone number registered as a ShapID rather than carefully typing a bank account number into their banking app.

When PayShap launched in March 2023, it processed 36,631 payments that month. By August 2025, the figure had climbed to 44.8 million monthly payments.

Specialist data visualisation publication The Outlier reported in a recent newsletter that PayShap has processed more than 461 million transactions worth R403 billion and registered over 5 million ShapID proxies.