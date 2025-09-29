What’s Next — PayInc CIO Ben Janse van Rensburg explains how South Africa’s payments infrastructure works

In this What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou interview, Ben Janse van Rensburg discusses BankServ Africa’s rebrand to PayInc — and what this means for the future of South Africa’s payments ecosystem.

Janse van Rensburg is the Chief Information Officer at PayInc — and his history at the company dates back to 1996.

After working at the company as a Base 24 Specialist for over 12 years, Janse van Rensburg briefly took on a job as a software developer elsewhere, but returned to what was then Bankserv Africa in October 2010.

He has worked at the company ever since, holding titles such as Analyst Programmer, Manager, Technology Lead for Modernisation, Interim and Acting CIO, CTO, and most recently, CIO.

Janse van Rensburg possesses a specialist pedigree in managing technology innovation, service management, solution development, payments digitisation, change management, and much more.

He boasts exceptional technology management and thought leadership skills, as well as the unique ability to work with stakeholders in the design and implementation of payments and business solutions.

The interview

In this interview, Janse van Rensburg unpacks what PayInc does, and why it has decided to rebrand from its previous name of Bankserv Africa.

He expands upon how PayInc’s payments infrastructure works behind the scenes, and explains how critical this infrastructure is to South Africa’s economy.

Janse van Rensburg then details how PayInc ensures that this does not happen, and instead keeps the national payments ecosystem running seamlessly, 24/7.

He concludes the discussion by providing examples of how PayInc, under its new brand, aims to embrace a digital-first approach and modernise South Africa’s payment ecosystem.

Watch the full interview with Ben Janse van Rensburg, below.