Bad news for FNB eBucks users

FNB is altering its eBucks Reward Level criteria for Premier and Private customers for the second time in 2025.

The changes include making it more difficult — or expensive — for customers to reach higher eBucks levels.

The adjustments were recently published on FNB’s official eBucks page and flagged by keen-eyed MyBroadband Forum members.

From 1 November 2025, the bank will reduce the number of eBucks levelling points users can earn through several free actions by 2,500 points.

Firstly, viewing the “Track My Rewards” tab under the eBucks section of the FNB mobile app will now only earn users 250 points instead of 1,000 points.

Secondly, FNB will no longer give users 1,000 points for having 80% of their online spending on a virtual card and another 500 points for 80% of in-store spending on virtual cards.

These transactions are now combined, and users will only earn 500 points when over 80% of their spending in both categories is made with a virtual card.

Setting up at least three smart budget categories, accessing them every month, and engaging with My Net Worth or Credit Status monthly will also earn 250 points instead of 1,000 points.

A Premier customer who had done just enough to reach eBucks Level 5 with 10,000 points will see their points drop to 7,500, putting them on Level 3.

Among the impacts this will have is reducing their eBucks earnings at Engen fuel stations from R4 to R0.80 per litre and Pick n Pay Asap eBucks earnings from 30% to 10% of spend.

The final change to the levelling criteria is an increase to a maximum of 3,500 earnable points for Insurance products.

However, these products require spending extra money, and even if maximised, a customer will still earn 1,500 points less than currently.

The table below summarises the eBucks Level criteria changes for Premier customers, which will take effect on 1 November 2025.

Levelling criteria Current Rewards Level points earned (from 1 July 2025) Rewards Level points earned from 1 November 2025 Change View “Track My Rewards” in the FNB mobile app 1,000 250 -750 Have at least 3 budget categories setup in Smart budget and access your Smart budget every month,



or enage with My net worth monthly,



or

Engage* your Credit status monthly.

now 250 points. 1,000 250 -750 Over 80% spend on virtual card for in-store and online purchases Online:

1,000



In-store:

500 Combined:

500 -1,000 FNB Insurance product category maximum earn 2,500 3,500 +1,000 Net change -1,500

Double hit in 2025

The November change is unusual considering FNB’s typical approach to eBucks adjustments in recent years.

While the bank has added and removed eBucks partners on multiple occasions over 12-month periods, it has mostly only changed the levelling rules once a year.

Its most recent annual adjustment took place on 1 July 2025. While changes included lowering the points thresholds for several levels, FNB also scrapped or reduced points on some of the easier or free criteria.

For example, 80% of online spending done with a virtual card earned 2,000 points instead of 1,000, while points for 80% in-store virtual card spending were dropped from 1,000 to 500.

With the latest changes, the points for virtual card spend will have dropped from 3,000 before July 2025 to 500 points from November 2025.

On the positive side, the November change will also let customers get discounts on flights booked through eBucks Travel based on the full price of the ticket rather than the base fare.

However, the discounts have also been reduced to a maximum of 20% for customers who don’t have FNB’s insurance products. Those with comprehensive vehicle insurance will get up to a 40% discount.

Customers with a full suite of short-term insurance and a minimum monthly premium of R5,000 will be eligible for an 80% discount.