Top bank closing ATMs across South Africa

Standard Bank says it is reducing the number of ATMs in its network primarily due to accelerated digital adoption among its customers and the increased availability of alternative cash access points.

The bank’s ATM network in South Africa has reduced from 5,320 machines as of the end of June 2020 to 3,448 ATMs by the end of June 2025.

Standard Bank South Africa’s head of client coverage for personal and private banking, Willie Chavalala, told 702 that many of the bank’s customers have shifted away from relying on ATMs.

“We are in a digital era where our clients have adopted the digital channels that are at their disposal,” he said.

“The need for ATMs will always be there, but we are seeing a huge reduction in terms of reliance on cash.”

He explained that Standard Bank offers clients with businesses in rural regions point-of-sale devices that make it easy for them to adopt digital channels.

“We have seen since Covid-19 that the digital adoption has accelerated. Even with cash withdrawals, they’ve never returned to pre-Covid volumes,” said Chavalala.

“On the other side, you see more uptake on digital activities, which is encouraging.”

He said the shift to digital channels offers customers more convenience and affordability, as digital platforms have lower transaction fees than cash.

“We are seeing uptake by retailers, even spaza shops, in rural environments. It’s really encouraging because customers don’t need to travel to ATMs, but they’re able to transact,” said Chavalala.

He added that holding cash carries a risk, given the high levels of criminal activity in South Africa.

“But digitally, there’s still a lot of securities that institutions like Standard Bank have put in place for our clients to ensure they are safe and secure when they use our digital platforms,” he said.

Chavalala explained that, while the bank’s ATM network has reduced significantly, it offers customers access to cash through its retail partners.

“Clients don’t just rely on ATMs alone. We have partnered with most retailers across the country, whereby they can withdraw cash outside ATMs,” he said.

Chavalala acknowledged that a large portion of the South African population remains unbanked, adding that Standard Bank is offering bank accounts with very low fees to attract more unbanked residents.

The table below illustrates the changes in Standard Bank South Africa’s ATM network between June 2020 and June 2025.

Point of presence June 2020 June 2021 June 2022 June 2023 June 2024 June 2025 Change ATMs 5,390 4,226 3,770 3,614 3,472 3,448 -1,942

Only one bank isn’t closing ATMs in South Africa

While prominent brick-and-mortar banks, such as Standard Bank, Absa, FNB, and Nedbank, have significantly reduced their ATM networks, Capitec has increased its ATM footprint in the country.

Capitec recently informed MyBroadband that it is actively expanding its branch and ATM networks to provide its customers with improved access to banking services.

The bank has added 3,787 ATMs to its network since 2019, while its competitors have significantly scaled back their networks.

“We believe that real service means showing up where it matters most: in the heart of communities,” Capitec said, adding that its expansions will help serve more clients in their communities and languages.

The bank explained that it doesn’t encourage cash use, but acknowledges that cash remains crucial for many South African residents.

“We are committed to offering cash in a more affordable and accessible way for as long as it’s needed. Expanding our ATM network is part of ensuring that no one is left behind,” said Capitec.

The bank has over 24 million customers across the country, and it states that its branch and ATM network expansions will help serve more customers in their communities.

“We view our branches as learning centres — not just service points,” said Capitec.

This includes training consultants to guide and support clients in getting to grips with managing their banking through digital channels.