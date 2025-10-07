Banking7.10.2025

The 30 bank branches where you can get a new South African passport or smart ID

Although there are currently just 30 bank branches nationwide that support smart ID and passport applications, this figure is expected to increase substantially by March 2026.

Several banks recently entered into digital partnerships with the Department of Home Affairs to expand these services to more bank branches across South Africa.

The eHomeAffairs programme has piloted these services in bank branches since 2016, and the rollout stagnated at 30 branches. A new partnership model is crucial to expanding access to these services.

The previous model required Home Affairs to supply staff and systems within bank branches. This was expensive, and Home Affairs’ previous systems were unreliable, resulting in a slow initial expansion.

Home Affairs minister Leon Schreiber said the new partnership will increase coverage fivefold and use banks’ own employees and systems rather than the department’s.

He explained that the slow initial expansion resulted from the department’s failure to leverage technology to expand the services to rural and urban areas where bank branches already exist.

South Africans should expect at least 153 more bank branches at which they can get smart ID cards and passports by March 2026.

The Department of Home Affairs has signed Absa, African Bank, Capitec, Discovery Bank, FNB, Nedbank, Standard Bank, and TymeBank to its new digital partnership model.

Capitec told MyBroadband that it planned to roll out smart ID and passport services to its first 10 branches in October 2025.

The bank, which is South Africa’s largest by customer numbers, plans to offer the services at 100 branches within the first few months of 2026. It hopes to support 250 to 300 branches in the long term.

eHomeAffairs expansion

Standard Bank, the country’s largest bank by assets and the biggest participant in the pilot project, wants to expand the services to 20 more branches by March 2026. It currently offers the services at nine branches.

The bank told MyBroadband that it would begin testing its first branches with the new service offering in October 2025, adding that it wants to expand to between 200 and 300 branches next year.

FNB is the bank that has issued the most smart ID cards and passports under the eHomeAffairs pilot project. It aims to add 15 more branches by March 2026.

This will bring its total to 22 branches, and it wants to expand the services to 240 branches by July 2026.

An Absa spokesperson told MyBroadband that the bank will increase its network of branches offering smart ID and passport applications to 19, up from six, in the short term.

Nedbank said it will use its existing network of six Home Affairs-supported bank branches to test, optimise, and refine the experience using its own staff and systems.

The bank plans to scale the service to 20 additional branches by August 2026 and expand to other geographical areas as needed in the coming years.

African Bank is a newcomer to the programme. It plans to roll out the services at five branches from March 2026.

“A total of 100 more branches will be rolled out during this commitment/partnership with the Department of Home Affairs,” it said.

Discovery Bank, a solely digital bank, has also signed up for the expansion. However, it doesn’t have any physical branches at which to offer the services.

It previously told MyBroadband that it would offer the service at four more offices, but its timeline for the expansion remains unclear.

These would be in addition to its offices in Sandton, at which it already offers smart ID and passport services.

The last bank to join the original eHomeAffairs pilot, Investec, has yet to confirm whether it will expand the offering to more branches.

The table below lists all 30 bank branches in South Africa that currently support smart ID and passport applications, along with their addresses and contacts.

Bank branches offering passport and smart ID services
BankAddressContact
Standard Bank (9)adding 20 new branches by March 2026
Standard Bank Canal WalkShop 599, Upper Level, Canal Walk Shopping Center, Century Blvd, Century City021 529 8216
Standard Bank CenturionCnr Lenchen and Old Johannesburg Rd Centurion Lifestyle Centre012 671 4042
Standard Bank Jubilee MallShop no. 47 Jubilee Mall corner Jubliee and Harry Gwala Road Temba Hammanskraal011 351 7814
Standard Bank Kathu MallShop 62 Village Walk Shopping Centre Kathu, Hendrik Van Eck Street, Postmasburg053 723 9610
Standard Bank Killarney MallKillarney Mall, Riviera Rd, Killarney, Johannesburg011 486 0002
Standard Bank Kingsmead1 Kingsmead Way, Durban031 308 7900
Standard Bank Mitchell’s Plain PromenadeCorner AZ Berman Road And Morgenster Road, Mitchell’s Plain0860 123 000
Standard Bank Newton Park1 Pickering St Newton Park Port Elizabeth041 404 8319
Standard Bank Simmonds Street5 Simmonds St, Selby, Johannesburg.011 631 1624 / 011 639 4205
FNB (7)adding 15 new branches by March 2026
FNB BurgersfortShop 55 Twin City Complex Dirk Winterbach Street Burgersfort072 457 8619 / 013 216 0098
FNB Centurion Lifestyle CentreCnr Lenchen and Old Johannesburg Rd Centurion Lifestyle Centre Centurion066 460 0530 / 012 653 2661
FNB CornubiaShop U56, Cornubia Boulevard, Cnr N2 Highway & M41, Durban031 308 7900
FNB Glen Shopping CentreShop U2, The Glen Shopping Centre, Glenvista061 495 4441
FNB GreenpointShop 1 & 2, ERF 176300, Media Quarter, Somerset Road, Greenpoint087 345 6090
FNB LynwoodShop L04 Upper-level Cnr Simon Vermooten & Lynnwood Rd Equestria Pretoria066 460 0130
FNB Merchant Place4 Merchant Place c/o Rivonia and Freedman Dr Sandton066 290 3307
Nedbank (6)no plans to add more branches by March 2026
Nedbank ArcadiaShop 25, Nedbank Plaza, Beatrix Street, Arcadia066 460 0122
Nedbank Constantia Kloof16 Constantia Boulevard Constantia Kloof Roodepoort011 639 4208
Nedbank Durban North57 Adelaide Tambo Dr, Durban North, 40510800 555 111
Nedbank NelspruitShop 65 The Crossing Shopping Centre c/o Samora Machel and Madiba Drive Nelspruit081 336 5941
Nedbank Rivonia135 Rivonia Road, Sandown, Sandton066 290 3257
Nedbank St Georges MallShop 3 The Box, St Georges Mall c/o Riebeeck Street0800 555 111
Absa (6)plans to add 13 new branches by March 2026
Absa Centurion Lifestyle CentreShop 36 c/o Lenchen and Old Johannesburg Road Centurion Lifestyle Centre Centurion066 460 0356
Absa Key West KrugersdorpShop 80 Key West Shopping Centre cnr Paardekraal Drive and Viljoen Street Krugersdorp079 900 6457
Absa Port Elizabeth682 Cnr. Bagshaw & Govan Mbeki Avenue, Port Elizabeth041 404 8319
Absa Sandton CityCnr Rivonia Road and 5th Street Sandton066 290 3314
Absa StellenboschOude Bloemhof Building, Cnr Plein And Ryneveld Streets, Stellenbosch021 809 2311
Absa TowersCnr Commissioner And Troye Streets, Johannesburg011 350 4111
Discovery Bank (1)expansion plans not specified
Discovery Bank Head Office1 Discovery Place, c/o Rivonia Road and Katherine Street, Sandton0860 998 877
Investec (1)expansion plans not specified
Investec Bank Sandown100 Grayston Dr Sandown Sandton011 286 7000
Capitec (0) plans to offer smart ID and passport services at 100 branches by March 2026
African Bank (0) plans to offer smart ID and passport services at five bank branches by March 2026
