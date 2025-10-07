The 30 bank branches where you can get a new South African passport or smart ID
Although there are currently just 30 bank branches nationwide that support smart ID and passport applications, this figure is expected to increase substantially by March 2026.
Several banks recently entered into digital partnerships with the Department of Home Affairs to expand these services to more bank branches across South Africa.
The eHomeAffairs programme has piloted these services in bank branches since 2016, and the rollout stagnated at 30 branches. A new partnership model is crucial to expanding access to these services.
The previous model required Home Affairs to supply staff and systems within bank branches. This was expensive, and Home Affairs’ previous systems were unreliable, resulting in a slow initial expansion.
Home Affairs minister Leon Schreiber said the new partnership will increase coverage fivefold and use banks’ own employees and systems rather than the department’s.
He explained that the slow initial expansion resulted from the department’s failure to leverage technology to expand the services to rural and urban areas where bank branches already exist.
South Africans should expect at least 153 more bank branches at which they can get smart ID cards and passports by March 2026.
The Department of Home Affairs has signed Absa, African Bank, Capitec, Discovery Bank, FNB, Nedbank, Standard Bank, and TymeBank to its new digital partnership model.
Capitec told MyBroadband that it planned to roll out smart ID and passport services to its first 10 branches in October 2025.
The bank, which is South Africa’s largest by customer numbers, plans to offer the services at 100 branches within the first few months of 2026. It hopes to support 250 to 300 branches in the long term.
eHomeAffairs expansion
Standard Bank, the country’s largest bank by assets and the biggest participant in the pilot project, wants to expand the services to 20 more branches by March 2026. It currently offers the services at nine branches.
The bank told MyBroadband that it would begin testing its first branches with the new service offering in October 2025, adding that it wants to expand to between 200 and 300 branches next year.
FNB is the bank that has issued the most smart ID cards and passports under the eHomeAffairs pilot project. It aims to add 15 more branches by March 2026.
This will bring its total to 22 branches, and it wants to expand the services to 240 branches by July 2026.
An Absa spokesperson told MyBroadband that the bank will increase its network of branches offering smart ID and passport applications to 19, up from six, in the short term.
Nedbank said it will use its existing network of six Home Affairs-supported bank branches to test, optimise, and refine the experience using its own staff and systems.
The bank plans to scale the service to 20 additional branches by August 2026 and expand to other geographical areas as needed in the coming years.
African Bank is a newcomer to the programme. It plans to roll out the services at five branches from March 2026.
“A total of 100 more branches will be rolled out during this commitment/partnership with the Department of Home Affairs,” it said.
Discovery Bank, a solely digital bank, has also signed up for the expansion. However, it doesn’t have any physical branches at which to offer the services.
It previously told MyBroadband that it would offer the service at four more offices, but its timeline for the expansion remains unclear.
These would be in addition to its offices in Sandton, at which it already offers smart ID and passport services.
The last bank to join the original eHomeAffairs pilot, Investec, has yet to confirm whether it will expand the offering to more branches.
The table below lists all 30 bank branches in South Africa that currently support smart ID and passport applications, along with their addresses and contacts.
|Bank branches offering passport and smart ID services
|Bank
|Address
|Contact
|Standard Bank (9) — adding 20 new branches by March 2026
|Standard Bank Canal Walk
|Shop 599, Upper Level, Canal Walk Shopping Center, Century Blvd, Century City
|021 529 8216
|Standard Bank Centurion
|Cnr Lenchen and Old Johannesburg Rd Centurion Lifestyle Centre
|012 671 4042
|Standard Bank Jubilee Mall
|Shop no. 47 Jubilee Mall corner Jubliee and Harry Gwala Road Temba Hammanskraal
|011 351 7814
|Standard Bank Kathu Mall
|Shop 62 Village Walk Shopping Centre Kathu, Hendrik Van Eck Street, Postmasburg
|053 723 9610
|Standard Bank Killarney Mall
|Killarney Mall, Riviera Rd, Killarney, Johannesburg
|011 486 0002
|Standard Bank Kingsmead
|1 Kingsmead Way, Durban
|031 308 7900
|Standard Bank Mitchell’s Plain Promenade
|Corner AZ Berman Road And Morgenster Road, Mitchell’s Plain
|0860 123 000
|Standard Bank Newton Park
|1 Pickering St Newton Park Port Elizabeth
|041 404 8319
|Standard Bank Simmonds Street
|5 Simmonds St, Selby, Johannesburg.
|011 631 1624 / 011 639 4205
|FNB (7) — adding 15 new branches by March 2026
|FNB Burgersfort
|Shop 55 Twin City Complex Dirk Winterbach Street Burgersfort
|072 457 8619 / 013 216 0098
|FNB Centurion Lifestyle Centre
|Cnr Lenchen and Old Johannesburg Rd Centurion Lifestyle Centre Centurion
|066 460 0530 / 012 653 2661
|FNB Cornubia
|Shop U56, Cornubia Boulevard, Cnr N2 Highway & M41, Durban
|031 308 7900
|FNB Glen Shopping Centre
|Shop U2, The Glen Shopping Centre, Glenvista
|061 495 4441
|FNB Greenpoint
|Shop 1 & 2, ERF 176300, Media Quarter, Somerset Road, Greenpoint
|087 345 6090
|FNB Lynwood
|Shop L04 Upper-level Cnr Simon Vermooten & Lynnwood Rd Equestria Pretoria
|066 460 0130
|FNB Merchant Place
|4 Merchant Place c/o Rivonia and Freedman Dr Sandton
|066 290 3307
|Nedbank (6) — no plans to add more branches by March 2026
|Nedbank Arcadia
|Shop 25, Nedbank Plaza, Beatrix Street, Arcadia
|066 460 0122
|Nedbank Constantia Kloof
|16 Constantia Boulevard Constantia Kloof Roodepoort
|011 639 4208
|Nedbank Durban North
|57 Adelaide Tambo Dr, Durban North, 4051
|0800 555 111
|Nedbank Nelspruit
|Shop 65 The Crossing Shopping Centre c/o Samora Machel and Madiba Drive Nelspruit
|081 336 5941
|Nedbank Rivonia
|135 Rivonia Road, Sandown, Sandton
|066 290 3257
|Nedbank St Georges Mall
|Shop 3 The Box, St Georges Mall c/o Riebeeck Street
|0800 555 111
|Absa (6) — plans to add 13 new branches by March 2026
|Absa Centurion Lifestyle Centre
|Shop 36 c/o Lenchen and Old Johannesburg Road Centurion Lifestyle Centre Centurion
|066 460 0356
|Absa Key West Krugersdorp
|Shop 80 Key West Shopping Centre cnr Paardekraal Drive and Viljoen Street Krugersdorp
|079 900 6457
|Absa Port Elizabeth
|682 Cnr. Bagshaw & Govan Mbeki Avenue, Port Elizabeth
|041 404 8319
|Absa Sandton City
|Cnr Rivonia Road and 5th Street Sandton
|066 290 3314
|Absa Stellenbosch
|Oude Bloemhof Building, Cnr Plein And Ryneveld Streets, Stellenbosch
|021 809 2311
|Absa Towers
|Cnr Commissioner And Troye Streets, Johannesburg
|011 350 4111
|Discovery Bank (1) — expansion plans not specified
|Discovery Bank Head Office
|1 Discovery Place, c/o Rivonia Road and Katherine Street, Sandton
|0860 998 877
|Investec (1) — expansion plans not specified
|Investec Bank Sandown
|100 Grayston Dr Sandown Sandton
|011 286 7000
|Capitec (0) — plans to offer smart ID and passport services at 100 branches by March 2026
|African Bank (0) — plans to offer smart ID and passport services at five bank branches by March 2026