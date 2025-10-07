The 30 bank branches where you can get a new South African passport or smart ID

Although there are currently just 30 bank branches nationwide that support smart ID and passport applications, this figure is expected to increase substantially by March 2026.

Several banks recently entered into digital partnerships with the Department of Home Affairs to expand these services to more bank branches across South Africa.

The eHomeAffairs programme has piloted these services in bank branches since 2016, and the rollout stagnated at 30 branches. A new partnership model is crucial to expanding access to these services.

The previous model required Home Affairs to supply staff and systems within bank branches. This was expensive, and Home Affairs’ previous systems were unreliable, resulting in a slow initial expansion.

Home Affairs minister Leon Schreiber said the new partnership will increase coverage fivefold and use banks’ own employees and systems rather than the department’s.

He explained that the slow initial expansion resulted from the department’s failure to leverage technology to expand the services to rural and urban areas where bank branches already exist.

South Africans should expect at least 153 more bank branches at which they can get smart ID cards and passports by March 2026.

The Department of Home Affairs has signed Absa, African Bank, Capitec, Discovery Bank, FNB, Nedbank, Standard Bank, and TymeBank to its new digital partnership model.

Capitec told MyBroadband that it planned to roll out smart ID and passport services to its first 10 branches in October 2025.

The bank, which is South Africa’s largest by customer numbers, plans to offer the services at 100 branches within the first few months of 2026. It hopes to support 250 to 300 branches in the long term.

eHomeAffairs expansion

Standard Bank, the country’s largest bank by assets and the biggest participant in the pilot project, wants to expand the services to 20 more branches by March 2026. It currently offers the services at nine branches.

The bank told MyBroadband that it would begin testing its first branches with the new service offering in October 2025, adding that it wants to expand to between 200 and 300 branches next year.

FNB is the bank that has issued the most smart ID cards and passports under the eHomeAffairs pilot project. It aims to add 15 more branches by March 2026.

This will bring its total to 22 branches, and it wants to expand the services to 240 branches by July 2026.

An Absa spokesperson told MyBroadband that the bank will increase its network of branches offering smart ID and passport applications to 19, up from six, in the short term.

Nedbank said it will use its existing network of six Home Affairs-supported bank branches to test, optimise, and refine the experience using its own staff and systems.

The bank plans to scale the service to 20 additional branches by August 2026 and expand to other geographical areas as needed in the coming years.

African Bank is a newcomer to the programme. It plans to roll out the services at five branches from March 2026.

“A total of 100 more branches will be rolled out during this commitment/partnership with the Department of Home Affairs,” it said.

Discovery Bank, a solely digital bank, has also signed up for the expansion. However, it doesn’t have any physical branches at which to offer the services.

It previously told MyBroadband that it would offer the service at four more offices, but its timeline for the expansion remains unclear.

These would be in addition to its offices in Sandton, at which it already offers smart ID and passport services.

The last bank to join the original eHomeAffairs pilot, Investec, has yet to confirm whether it will expand the offering to more branches.

The table below lists all 30 bank branches in South Africa that currently support smart ID and passport applications, along with their addresses and contacts.