New app brings back tap-to-pay for Huawei users in South Africa — and points to exchange for Bitcoin

FNB has added support for tap-to-pay wallet app Swoo Pay for Android and Huawei smartphones and smartwatches without Google Mobile Services.

Digital wallet apps like Apple Wallet, Google Wallet, and Samsung Wallet have surged in popularity in recent years.

The apps allow people to link their bank card to an NFC-enabled smartphone or smartwatch and make payments with their device by holding it near a contactless payment terminal.

However, users of Huawei devices without GMS, which includes most models released after 2020, have had no tap-to-pay wallet support in South Africa for some time.

The last bank to support this capability was FNB, which offered a native tap-to-pay feature within the FNB Pay section on its mobile banking app up to early 2024.

Launched for Android devices in 2016, the feature preceded support for third-party tap-to-pay wallets in South Africa.

FNB shut down the feature in April 2024 as its usage declined due to increased support for other wallets across multiple banks.

Since then, the only way for users of Huawei smartphones to make contactless transactions with their devices was to use scan-to-pay.

This has been a particular annoyance for FNB eBucks users with Huawei devices. The bank’s eBucks rules strongly encourage the use of digital wallets and virtual cards for in-person and online payments.

FNB said the enablement of Swoo Pay made contactless payments more accessible to those customers using Huawei devices.

FNB Card digitisation head Jason Viljoen acknowledged that a “few” FNB customers using NFC-enabled Huawei devices have faced challenges in accessing contactless payments functionality due to Google’s restrictions.

“Customers can simply add their virtual card on the Swoo Pay app and once successfully activated, tap to pay at any contactless point of sale,” Viljoen said.

Swoo CEO Kirill Goryna also said that FNB customers will be eligible for Swoo Pay’s Tokenback loyalty programme, which returns up to 90% of purchase value as digital tokens.

According to Swoo’s website, the tokens can be exchanged for cryptocurrency, including Bitcoin and USDT, partner bonuses, in-store purchases and services, or money.

Digital wallet boom in South Africa

Swoo Pay’s website shows that it also supports Discovery Bank cards in South Africa, although the bank has yet to make a formal announcement about this.

The Swoo Pay digital wallet app is available on the Huawei AppGallery for HarmonyOS devices and Google Play Store for AndroidOS.

Customers must add their physical or virtual card on the app and follow the prompts to securely activate the service via the FNB mobile banking app or call centre.

FNB said it has seen exponential growth in contactless payments and digital wallets. “As of August 2025, total retail spend through FNB-enabled digital wallets surpassed R200 billion,” the bank said.

“Notably, 58% of these purchases were made using the FNB Virtual Card, underscoring its popularity among customers.

In August 2025, digital wallet transaction volumes were 42% higher year-on-year compared to August 2024.

In the 2025 financial year, the volumes were 38% higher than in 2024. Digital wallet spend now accounts for 25% of all retail customer spend.

Several more banks have recently reported substantial increases in spending on digital wallets.

In its 2025 financial year, Capitec recorded a 159% increase in volumes and a 161% jump in values, while customers using digital wallets also increased 103%.

Nedbank also recorded 61% growth in digital contactless payment volumes in the first half of its 2025 financial year.

Digital-first Discovery Bank has found that over 60% of its customers prefer using digital wallets over physical cards.