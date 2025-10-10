New digital bank taking on Capitec picking up speed

Old Mutual’s new digital bank, OM Bank, has amassed over 50,000 downloads in its first month since going public and is largely getting a positive reception from early users of its mobile banking apps.

OM Bank specifically aims to attract people on the upper end of the lower-income mass market and lower affluent customers earning between R5,000 and R80,000 per month.

These customers fall into the same category as many of those who helped South Africa’s disruptor bank, Capitec, surpass the Big Four in terms of customer base.

Old Mutual has spent around R2.8 billion in building the bank and securing a deposit-taking retail banking licence for the venture. It expects this to widen to R5 billion by 2027.

The bank is well-positioned for success, with a good starting point of 400,000 Old Mutual Money Account users and a R16-billion lending book.

Old Mutual also has significant banking experience. It was the majority shareholder of Nedbank for nearly three decades before a managed separation.

OM Bank was originally planned to launch before the end of 2024, before revising its public rollout to the first quarter of 2025.

The company quietly added the app to the Google Play Store and Apple App Store for testing by employees and select Old Mutual clients in April and May 2025, respectively.

In the following months, it gradually started opening up to a limited number of users who had pre-registered their interest in signing up for an account. The bank officially went live in late August 2025.

MyBroadband asked OM Bank for an update on its early sign-up growth, transactional trends, and goals, but it had not responded by the time of publication.

We therefore turned to publicly available data to get an idea of the bank’s early performance. As of 9 October 2025, the OM Bank app had been downloaded over 50,000 times on the Google Play Store.

It ranked as the 12th most popular app in the finance category, above MTN MoMo, Sars Mobile eFiling, Luno, and Discovery Bank.

While the Apple App Store no longer publicly shares download figures, it ranked 16th in the finance category on that channel.

Positive early impressions so far — bar a few niggles

OM Bank app screenshots

At the time of publication, the overall impression of the app was slightly positive. On the Google Play Store, it had an average rating of 3.8 out of 5 from 153 reviews.

Impressions looked slightly better on the Apple App Store, with an average rating of 4.2 out of 5. However, this was from a smaller cohort of 28 users.

Many users have praised the simplicity of the app’s design, especially compared to the previous Old Mutual Money Account app.

However, there has also been some criticism, including many Huawei users complaining their phones don’t support the app.

Others have reported issues with signing up, including Old Mutual customers’ selfies not matching those on file and no option for unemployed or pensioners under the employment status.

One long-time Old Mutual Money Account user lost access to funds he transferred to his new OM Bank account for about two weeks.

He eventually had to provide an alternative bank account where he could receive his money.

OM Bank CEO Clarence Nethengwe acknowledged that the bank had some customers who had experienced unexpected delays. “We appreciate the anxiety this transfer process may raise in our customers,” he said.

“Our team is continuously monitoring the process, addressing customer challenges as they arise and implementing upgrades that will ensure a smoother process and customer experience.”

The bank has said it plans to add several new features. In 2025, it is aiming to introduce vouchers, bill payments, Lotto purchases, and DebiCheck approvals for debit orders, while also rolling out to the Huawei AppGallery.

In 2026, it will launch more lending and savings options, offer higher interest rates on fixed and notice deposits, and enable the ability to send cash or request to pay directly to another person’s phone.