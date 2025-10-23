South Africans can use Bitcoin to pay nearly anywhere

MyBroadband recently tested Luno’s scan to pay option and was once again thoroughly impressed with the feature.

We previously tested Luno Pay after it integrated with MoneyBadger, allowing it to offer crypto payments across Pick n Pay’s entire store footprint.

MoneyBadger, formerly called CryptoConvert, is a South African fintech that simplifies cryptocurrency payments for businesses.

Since integrating MoneyBadger, Luno Pay has increased its partners across South Africa, including Zapper, SnapScan, and MasterPass.

This allows users to pay at nearly a million merchants, almost anywhere a QR-code payment option is available.

Binance also recently announced the integration of Zapper into Binance Pay, which allows customers to use cryptocurrency to pay at thousands of South African merchants.

At the same time, South African crypto payments startup Ezeebit has emerged from stealth mode, with iStore, Scoin, Diesel, Amiri, Le Creuset, Al Capone Premium, Ritual, and Court Order already using it.

“Real businesses are now using digital assets to solve tangible problems: faster settlement, lower fees, and easier cross-border payments,” Ezeebit COO and co-founder Jonathan Katz recently told MyBroadband.

“Merchants care less about ‘crypto’ as a concept and more about what it enables — instant, borderless, and cost-efficient transactions that fit seamlessly into their existing operations.”

Luno Pay has also received support for Scan to Pay, which boasts 700,000 merchants across the country. Moneybadger also enabled Luno Pay’s rollout of Scan to Pay support.

Luno said the addition of Scan to Pay unlocked access to major household retailers, including Checkers, Makro, Vodacom, and Shoprite.

It said the integration brings crypto payments into the mainstream and marked a major step for cryptocurrency adoption.

Since its launch in November 2024, Luno Pay has processed over 48,000 completed payments across more than 1,600 merchants, representing a transaction volume of over R28 million.

The crypto service provider said it was notable that 70% of Luno Pay users are repeat customers.

Luno Pay tested

We tested Luno Pay at an Abantu Coffee shop that supports Zapper payments. We ordered a coffee, opened the Luno app, and under the “Crypto” tab, selected “Pay with Luno”.

This prompted us to enter a PIN or use a fingerprint, after which we scanned the shop’s Zapper QR code. We entered the payment amount and confirmed the transaction, which happened instantly.

The barista looked at the receipt, and the transaction was done. Overall, the R30 coffee cost us 0.00001498 BTC, which at the time of purchase translated to about R30.20.

The effective cost varies constantly, but Luno Pay offers a fixed price for a minute, where the user can confirm the transaction.

There were no additional fees, and we did not have to wait for the transaction to be approved on the Bitcoin blockchain.

Luno Pay makes cryptocurrency like Bitcoin usable for everyday transactions.