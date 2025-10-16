How to get to eBucks Level 5 with new rules

From November 2025, it will be substantially more difficult for FNB Premier and Private account holders to reach the top level of the bank’s rewards programme without taking on additional products.

Each year after its usual annual adjustments to the programme, MyBroadband compiles a guide explaining how FNB Premier customers can easily reach Level 5, the topmost reward tier.

In loyalty rewards programmes, achieving a higher level typically means earning more loyalty points or cash back when using a particular programme’s partners.

eBucks has generally compared well with other banks’ loyalty programmes, largely due to the relatively low thresholds for attaining higher levels.

Critics of other banks’ programmes often point out that reaching the higher tiers is impossible without taking up additional products like loans and insurance.

Although FNB customers often complained about the bank amending the requirements to reach higher levels, it usually did not require buying additional products.

Instead, the bank was incentivising certain customer behaviour. Even with the rules changes in effect since July 2025, we found that it was relatively easy to move up levels without a monetary cost.

Having your FNB salary paid into your account, transacting primarily with a virtual card, and opening a few sections in the FNB mobile app once every month could already get many clients to Level 4.

Maintaining a healthy credit status and saving R1,400 each month would be enough to push them to Level 5. These steps would be unnecessary if they had their home loan with the bank.

However, in an unprecedented move, the bank is adjusting its eBucks levelling criteria for the second time in 2025. The new rules take effect next month.

Starting 1 November 2025, FNB will reduce the number of levelling points customers can earn through virtual card use and by visiting two sections in the mobile app by 2,500.

As a result, many customers will drop down two levels, significantly reducing their earnings rates.

While FNB has added 3,000 potential extra levelling points for taking up FNB Customised insurance products, obtaining the maximum points will require spending hundreds of rands more per month.

MyBroadband’s latest guide for reaching Level 5 found it impossible to do with the simple and cost-free actions previously available.

Customers could take a few lower-cost steps to help boost their points, but these will be limited to couples and families.

The table below summarises the easiest criteria to meet to move up eBucks Reward Levels for FNB Premier from November 2025.