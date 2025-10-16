How to get to eBucks Level 5 with new rules
From November 2025, it will be substantially more difficult for FNB Premier and Private account holders to reach the top level of the bank’s rewards programme without taking on additional products.
Each year after its usual annual adjustments to the programme, MyBroadband compiles a guide explaining how FNB Premier customers can easily reach Level 5, the topmost reward tier.
In loyalty rewards programmes, achieving a higher level typically means earning more loyalty points or cash back when using a particular programme’s partners.
eBucks has generally compared well with other banks’ loyalty programmes, largely due to the relatively low thresholds for attaining higher levels.
Critics of other banks’ programmes often point out that reaching the higher tiers is impossible without taking up additional products like loans and insurance.
Although FNB customers often complained about the bank amending the requirements to reach higher levels, it usually did not require buying additional products.
Instead, the bank was incentivising certain customer behaviour. Even with the rules changes in effect since July 2025, we found that it was relatively easy to move up levels without a monetary cost.
Having your FNB salary paid into your account, transacting primarily with a virtual card, and opening a few sections in the FNB mobile app once every month could already get many clients to Level 4.
Maintaining a healthy credit status and saving R1,400 each month would be enough to push them to Level 5. These steps would be unnecessary if they had their home loan with the bank.
However, in an unprecedented move, the bank is adjusting its eBucks levelling criteria for the second time in 2025. The new rules take effect next month.
Starting 1 November 2025, FNB will reduce the number of levelling points customers can earn through virtual card use and by visiting two sections in the mobile app by 2,500.
As a result, many customers will drop down two levels, significantly reducing their earnings rates.
While FNB has added 3,000 potential extra levelling points for taking up FNB Customised insurance products, obtaining the maximum points will require spending hundreds of rands more per month.
MyBroadband’s latest guide for reaching Level 5 found it impossible to do with the simple and cost-free actions previously available.
Customers could take a few lower-cost steps to help boost their points, but these will be limited to couples and families.
The table below summarises the easiest criteria to meet to move up eBucks Reward Levels for FNB Premier from November 2025.
|Criteria
|Easiest way to achieve
|Additional spending required
|Points
|1.1. Have a minimum monthly deposit of at least R5,500 into your account.
1.2. Have a minimum monthly deposit (excluding inter-account transfers) of R16,500 into your account.
1.3. Have average deposits over 12 months of at least R16,500 into your account
2. Initiate at least 10 debit transactions on your account per month.
|Earn a salary of at least R16,500 and have it deposited into your account.
Have a total of 10 transactions from the following types each month:
– Debit card purchases
– Electronic and manual payments
– eWallet payments
– Debit orders
– Bank you Change transfer
– Cash deposit
– ATM or till cash withdrawal
– EFT
– Prepaid airtime, electricity, lotto, or TV licence purchases
|No
|2,000
|Use your Virtual Card for 80% or more of your qualifying online and in-store spend in a calendar month.
|When shopping online, only use your virtual card. Virtual card setup is free, and you can use different cards for different services.
For in-person shopping, use FNB Scan to Pay in the FNB app or link your virtual card to Apple Pay Fitbit Pay, Garmin Pay, Google Pay, Samsung Pay, or SwatchPay on your smartphone or smartwatch and use your device to pay
|No
|500 (previously 1,500)
|Set up 3 Smart budget categories and access your Smart budget every month, engage with My Net Worth monthly or engage your Credit Status monthly
|Set up three Smart Budget categories under Nav>>Money and open the feature once a month.
Open My Net Worth under Nav>>Money or the money panel in the FNB Accounts page once a month.
Open Credit status under the FNB Accounts page
|No
|250 (previously 1,000)
|View the “Track My Rewards” tab on the FNB App every month
|View the “Track My Rewards” tab on the FNB App every month
|No
|250 (previously 1,000)
|Have an FNB Fusion Account with a credit limit and an active credit card with a credit limit
|If you have a Premier Current account, switch to Fusion for R25 less per month.
|No, saving of R25
|2,000
|Manage your property or use one of the available services under the nav» Home tab on the FNB App once a quarter.
|Search for any property in this tab and view some listings early in a quarter.
|No
|500
|Have a Revolving Facility with an average utilisation of greater than or equal to 50% and opt in for Shortfall Protection.
|Have only the Revolving Facility, access less than R200 monthly, and pay off usage immediately
|No
|500
|Pay at least 2 bills using the FNB Pay Bills functionality on the FNB App every month
|Load two of the following with a combined value higher than R1,000:
– DStv bill
– Municipal utility bill
– Insurance bill
– Funeral cover
|No
|1,000
|Buy 3 or more different products every month (with a combined minimum purchase value of R300) from these categories under the “Buy” tab on the FNB App: Electricity, Lotto, Airtime and Bundles, Gaming and Vouchers.
|Buy 3 of the following with a minimum combined value of R300:
– Prepaid data bundle or airtime
– Prepaid electricity
– Netflix voucher
– Showmax voucher
– Apple App Store or Google Play Store voucher
– Spotify voucher
– Makro voucher
– Uber voucher
|Yes — only if not using products either way
|500
|Maintain a healthy Credit status on nav» Money with a Green status
|Ensure all bills are paid on time and credit is not increasing exponentially
|No
|500
|Grow your FNB Savings or Investment accounts by at least R1,400 per month, excluding interest, profit, and other returns
|Deposit R1,400 into your Savings Account each month
Deposit R1,400 into your Investment Account each month
|Yes, R2,800 must be put away for maximum benefit
|500 for one
1,000 for both
|Total points
|Up to 9,000
Level 4
|Additional options with limited extra costs — Minimum 1,000 extra points needed for Level 5 on Premier or 2,000 points for Private Clients
|Have a family account
|Add a spouse or partner under the My Family tab on the FNB app and open and maintain a bank account for them
|Yes — discounted 50% of main account holder’s monthly fee
|1,000
|Linked FNBy Account
|Add your child under the My Family tab on the FNB app and have a linked FNBy transactional account
OR
have a linked FNBy Savings account with a balancee that grows by R200 each month
|No — Free for under 18s
|1,000
|FNB Funeral plan
|Have an FNB Funeral plan with at least 2 lives covered and pay monthly premiums from FNB Fusion Premier or Premier Current account
|Yes — Starting under R100 per month
|500
|Total optional points
|2,500
Level 5