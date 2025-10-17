Bad news about new bank branches for smart ID cards and passports

South Africans hoping to get their smart ID card or passport from a bank branch will continue to have just 30 locations to choose from this year.

Home Affairs recently announced it had entered into digital partnerships with seven major banks to expand smart ID card and passport applications to over 1,000 bank branches in the coming years.

These services have only been available at about 30 bank branches, as part of the eHomeAffairs pilot programme.

This service relies on Home Affairs’ own staff and systems. Most banks also limit the offering to people who hold a bank account with them.

The expanded digital partnership model will allow banks to use their own employees and systems to issue smart ID cards and passports to both their own and other banks’ customers.

Home Affairs minister Leon Schreiber has repeatedly touted a target of 100 new bank branches that will support the service by 31 March 2026, the end of the department’s current financial year.

While it has not made any commitments regarding new branches that will enable the services this year, two banks have. Capitec and Standard Bank said they would have branches supporting the services in October 2025.

Capitec planned to have its first 10 branches go live with smart ID card and passport applications this month. At the same time, Standard Bank said it would begin testing the new service.

However, this now seems in doubt. In a briefing the Parliament’s Home Affairs portfolio committee, the department said that pilot of the system that banks will use will only begin next year.

“The current phase involved developing an Application Programming Interface integration platform based on new technology, including facial recognition and fingerprint,” the department said.

“Development and testing were underway and were expected to conclude by the end of November. Pilot testing was scheduled from January to March 2026.

Over 1,000 locations planned in the next few years

The banks participating in the rollout previously told MyBroadband they aimed to expand the service to a combined 153 new branches by March 2026.

Combined with Home Affairs’ own offices, there could be well over 1,000 locations where people can get a smart ID card in the long term.

Aside from up to 300 branches each planned by Capitec and Standard Bank, FNB is aiming to have 240 online with the services by August 2026.

FNB executive of corporate affairs Jacqui O’Sullivan recently explained to MyBroadband that there was a lot of legwork required in enabling the service.

That includes aligning the bank and department’s systems, securing space at the sites, planning the necessary processes, employee training, and other requirements to deliver a seamless service to customers.

O’Sullivan said that the project remained on schedule. “We are grateful for the collaborative relationship with the DHA that is keeping us all on track with the timelines to which we committed,” she said.

The table below summarises the rollout plans for bank branches supporting smart ID card and passport services in 2026 and beyond.