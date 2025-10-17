FNB online trading platform outage

FNB’s online stockbroking and portfolio management website has been experiencing an extended outage this week, with customers unable to view their accounts or trade.

“Please note we are experiencing technical difficulties on our website,” a notice at the top of the First National Bank (FNB) stockbroking website states, providing a phone number to conduct trades.

A reader who contacted MyBroadband to report the problem said the service was intermittently available on Thursday but completely unusable on Friday, 17 October 2025.

After logging into the platform, all their balances display as zero. Therefore, customers could not see the current value of their investments.

MyBroadband contacted FNB for comment about the outage, but it could not immediately provide feedback. Following publication, FNB restored its trading platform’s online services.

“FNB Stockbroking and Portfolio Management experienced intermittent trading platform disruptions between 16 and 17 October 2025, due to a temporary issue involving our third-party trading service provider,” it said.

“During this period, clients were still able to trade via the FNB Banking App and the trading desk. We can confirm that the platform has since been fully restored, and trading services are now operational.”

FNB apologised for any inconvenience and thanked clients for their patience and understanding.

The FNB Stockbroking portal is one of a series of outages that have hit the South African government, financial, and telecommunications sectors in recent weeks.

Earlier this week, much of the gov.za namespace went offline, with Domain Name System (DNS) servers not resolving Internet addresses for most South African government departments.

“One of our Internet breakout points situated in Centurion, Gauteng, experienced an outage,” a Sita spokesperson told MyBroadband.

Sita explained that the Internet link went down due to a cable break. The affected areas were diverted to the backup link, which became congested due to the additional traffic load.

Bank Zero experienced downtime in August after previously unannounced maintenance took longer than expected.

Medical aid titan Discovery experienced its second IT-related system outage in a week on Sunday, 12 October 2025.

Customers reported online that the Discovery app and website did not work. Users trying to access their Discovery Miles also encountered errors.

This comes after Discovery’s online platforms for its medical aid and insurance services suffered an outage on Monday, 6 October 2025. The Discovery Bank website and app were not impacted.

Discovery was not the only company to have experienced major disruptions to their online services in the past two weeks.

The Courier Guy’s website was offline on Tuesday, 30 September, while Mweb experienced an outage of its email services on Thursday, 2 October.

According to The Courier Guy, the website outage did not disrupt its services. It also provided customers with alternative methods to book collections while communicating with them about the downtime.

Mweb said its outage was limited to email access via POP/IMAP and the webmail portal due to an issue at its upstream vendor.

FNB Stockbroking platform outage notice

FNB Stockbroking platform displaying zero balances

Internet outages in South Africa

Mweb was also not the only communications service provider that experienced a service outage in the past month. Telkom’s mobile network suffered a national outage at the end of September.

Earlier in September, Afrihost and MetroFibre reported high-impact fibre connectivity outages affecting customers around the country.

At the end of May, Telkom had a significant outage in parts of the Western Cape. This mainly seemed to impact its Internet service provider operations, chiefly affecting fibre broadband customers.

Also in May, Internet service provider Cybersmart suffered an extended outage when several of its core routers failed due to a sudden surge in global routing data.

Cybersmart still had a few old Cisco 6500 routers in its network, which the network equipment vendor had stopped manufacturing in 2015.

On 21 May, Vodacom experienced a network outage due to a power fault in a Midrand data centre. The outage prevented customers from making calls and accessing the Internet for nearly two hours.

Also on 21 May, two incidents briefly interrupted data traffic for many Internet service providers (ISPs) at South Africa’s largest Internet exchange point, NAPAfrica.

The downtime happened because of a software bug in a piece of networking equipment that prevented it from responding correctly to a flood of traffic from a remote network.

NAPAfrica said the particular issue that caused the flood of traffic not to be handled correctly was previously logged with its vendor and has been acknowledged as an official bug.

“The recommendation from the vendor was to use port protection mode to prevent port flapping and to ensure that leaks would not affect the network,” it said.

“In this particular case, protection mode has proven to be ineffective, resulting in the same issues related to the aforementioned bug.”

To mitigate this issue, NAPAfrica said it has begun implementing static access control lists to ensure stability.