TymeBank is changing its name

TymeBank has revealed plans to rename itself to GoTyme in the first half of 2026 as part of its efforts to evolve the brand.

News24 reports that the planned name change was announced during a closed session with investors last week. TymeBank corporate communications head, Pontsho Ramontsha, confirmed the news.

“Yes, we are in the process of evolving our brand to reflect our growth, maturity, and focus on customers across the economic spectrum,” she said.

“This brand elevation is still being finalised. Once all internal and regulatory processes are complete, we’ll share full details on the launch.”

The digital bank has had an impressive run since its launch in February 2019, achieving profitability in December 2023.

TymeBank said it was also the first digital bank to break even in South Africa and on the African continent.

“We are extremely proud of our achievement, particularly when you consider that globally, less than half of the top 100 digital banks are profitable,” said former TymeBank CEO Coenraad Jonker.

“In fact, a recent study stated that less than 5% of all neobanks worldwide had reached profitability.”

The bank had reached 10 million customers in under six years and has expanded into countries such as the Philippines, Indonesia, and Vietnam. It operates as “GoTyme” in these markets.

The group launched GoTyme in the Philippines in November 2022 and it had grown its customer base to 3.6 million within just 18 months.

The Tyme Group is controlled by billionaire Patrice Motsepe’s African Rainbow Capital. It recently raised $250 million (R4.47 billion) in a funding round that made it a unicorn company.

TymeBank was valued at $1.5 billion (R26.79 billion) following the capital raise, including a $150-million investment from Latin America’s most valuable financial company, Nu Holdings Ltd.

“It is a unique vote of confidence in our business by the world leaders in our industry, essentially,” said Jonker.

TymeBank partnering with Home Affairs

TymeBank recently joined the Department of Home Affairs’ new partnership model to expand access to smart ID and passport services through bank branches across the country.

Through the partnership, TymeBank customers will be able to apply for smart ID cards and passports via its kiosks and mobile app once the partnership goes live.

TymeBank was the eighth bank to join the partnership model, which Home Affairs minister Leon Screiber says will help to delivery the department’s “Home Affairs @ Home” vision.

“South Africa is a leader in digital financial services, and it is high time that we leverage this knowledge to improve the state’s ability to deliver services,” the minister said.

“Through this partnership, millions of South Africans will, for the first time, have access to a smart ID and passport, many of whom live in the most remote and impoverished parts of our country.”

TymeBank CEO Karl Westvig said the partnership between the bank and Home Affairs was a natural alignment driven by a shared commitment to serve and uplift South Africans.

“TymeBank’s mission has always been to expand banking using an innovative, secure and technology-driven model that offers simple, accessible, and affordable products, to all South Africans,” he said.

“We are proud to bring that same secure digital capability to support Home Affairs in delivering trusted, citizen-focused services.”

TymeBank will first conduct a comprehensive test-and-learning project on smart ID and passport applications at its head offices in Johannesburg before expanding to more locations.

While the bank has over 11 million customers in South Africa, it’s digital-only model means it doesn’t offer fully-fledged bank branches.

Instead, its customers can access various services at about 1,450 kiosks spread across Pick n Pay, Boxer, and The Foschini Group stores.

“Customers will be informed when DHA services are available at their nearest TymeBank location,” the bank said.