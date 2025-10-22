South African banks saying goodbye to branches

The total number of conventional branches available from South Africa’s five major banks has barely increased over the last five years.

Of note is that this slight increase in the number of branches has not kept pace with the growth in customers. In 2025, the number of customers per branch is far greater than in 2020.

The combined customer count of the big five banks — Absa, Capitec, FNB, Nedbank, and Standard Bank— increased from 48.9 million in 2020 to 64.1 million in 2025.

Over the same period, there was a net increase of just four bank branches, or about 0.1%. In 2025, there are 20,460 customers per branch, an increase of 31% from 2020’s 15,628.

This change would not have been possible without the increased adoption of digital banking channels and the expansion of cash points of presence to third-party outlets like grocery retailers.

These developments have enabled bank customers to access more banking services from a mobile device or computer, while also enabling cash services outside of branches.

Standard Bank has been the biggest branch pruner in the last five years. According to its latest interim results, the bank had 491 conventional branches in South Africa, a 9% decline from 540 in 2020.

The bank told MyBroadband this was motivated by the reduction in branch-based cash deposit and withdrawal values by 50% and 70%, respectively, over the last five years.

“This shows a clear move toward using alternative channels such as cash centres, ATMs, and digital channels instead of visiting branches,” Standard Bank said.

“Personal and private banking clients mostly use digital channels, with cash services for business clients concentrated in central locations.”

The physical footprint of Standard Bank’s branches has also declined by 30% since 2020. In 2025, 102 of the bank’s branches will be fully cashless, up from just five in 2020.

“These cashless branches focus on sales, financial advice, digital onboarding, and more complex services like loan applications and account management,” the bank said.

The bank has also rolled out 115 flexible or modular cashless branches to expand access to services at a minimal cost.

Standard Bank said the shift to digital channels and ATMs has enabled the bank to restructure staff roles, replacing cash-focused consultants with advisors who can provide a wider range of services.

Capitec and FNB branch numbers rise — but lag customer growth

Since 2020, Absa and Nedbank have also reduced their branch numbers by one and seven, respectively, taking the total decline to 57. However, Capitec and FNB have added a combined 61 branches.

Capitec’s primary customers are the lower-income mass market and the lower-end of the middle class. Many of these customers don’t have as frequent or readily available access to digital banking.

Key to its substantial growth has been rolling out compact and fit-for-purpose branches in underserved areas.

The bank told MyBroadband it has seen a moderate increase in branch footfall alongside increased ATM usage and self-service transactions.

“While more clients are embracing digital banking, many still value the personal connection and support available in our branches,” Capitec said.

Capitec said its digital and in-person experiences worked together to offer clients real choice, enabling them to bank the way that suits them best.

“Our focus remains on making banking simpler, more accessible, and more affordable for every South African, wherever and however they choose to bank with us,” the bank said.

FNB said its points of presence, including branches, were central to its strategy of ensuring it conveniently met customers at their point of need, wherever they may be.

“The bank also continues to innovate with new, advanced self-service capabilities that are fit for purpose, while having personalised solutions,” said FNB.

In addition to its branch expansion, the bank has added 181 transacting AgencyPlus agents, Pick n Pay in-store kiosks, and 12,000 Cash@Till points at retailers in the last three years.

However, even though Capitec and FNB have increased their branch numbers, their customer growth has been far greater.

Capitec’s branches increased by 3.3% while customers jumped 66%. FNB’s customer base increased 22% while branch numbers grew 5.5%.

Since 2020, millions more customers have also been banked by digital-only players like TymeBank, Discovery Bank, Bank Zero, and OM Bank, which don’t have any branches.

The table below shows how the number of branches operated by South Africa’s five largest banks has changed between 2020 and 2025.