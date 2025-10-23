New details about smart ID and passport bank branch rollout in South Africa

The Department of Home Affairs’ (DHA’s) new partnership model with banks will enable them to offer smart ID applications and re-issues. However, it will not support passport applications from the get-go.

Responding to Parliamentary questions from EFF MP Noluvuyo Tafeni, home affairs minister Leon Schreiber revealed that passport applications will be introduced in the second phase of the programme.

“The initial scope of bank-assisted services includes smart ID card re-issues, including the replacement of green ID books,” Schreiber said.

“The integration platform and workflows are being designed to also support passport applications and collections.”

The minister revealed that Old Mutual Bank was the ninth bank to join Home Affairs’ new digital partnership model.

Old Mutual Bank joins Absa, African Bank, Capitec, Discovery Bank, FNB, Nedbank, Standard Bank, and TymeBank in signing the partnership with Home Affairs.

“The participation of each bank is determined by its technical readiness, branch footprint, and commitment to integration via the DHA Application Programming Interfaces (API) platform,” Schreiber said.

Schreiber previously explained that the old model required the department to duplicate equipment and staff within partner bank branches, which was expensive.

The new model uses technology to expand Home Affairs services nationwide to areas where bank branches already exist, without duplicating staff and systems.

In his response, Schreiber also detailed how the partnership works. He said the department doesn’t compensate the partner banks for offering these services.

He explained that partner banks fund their own front-office integration, infrastructure, and staffing, while Home Affairs provides backend systems, document production, and a secure API platform.

“Applicants pay the standard government fees directly to DHA,” Schreiber said.

“This arrangement allows banks to offer the services at no cost to the Department, while helping to decongest DHA offices and extend services to clients via trusted and secure platforms.”

The minister also responded to a separate set of questions from IFP MP Busaphi Eleonor Machi about how the department plans to serve underserved communities.

Schreiber explained that South Africans currently served by non-modernised offices without the capacity to issue smart ID cards are excluded from obtaining the document.

He added that this is being addressed by expanding inclusion to rural and underserved areas through the new digital partnership model with banks.

“The rollout will be complemented by mobile offices and existing DHA branches, ensuring an unprecedented expansion in access to Smart ID services,” said Schreiber.

The minister said his department has adopted a phased implementation strategy that prioritises high-volume locations and areas without modernised services.

“Subsequent phases will prioritise rural and underserved areas based on need and existing infrastructure availability,” he added.

16 million green IDs to go

South Africa’s old green ID book

The Department of Home Affairs recently revealed that 16 million green ID books still remain in South Africa.

The department must replace most of these 16 million with smart ID cards before it can invalidate the older document.

In a presentation before Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Home Affairs, the department highlighted its progress in expanding smart ID services to more South Africans through its bank partnership.

“This expansion was designed to accelerate the phase-out of the 16 million remaining green ID books,” it said.

Despite its progress in expanding smart ID services to more citizens, it will still be three to four years before Home Affairs can declare the green ID book invalid.

Home Affairs recently told MyBroadband that production limitations for smart ID cards will mean that the last remaining green ID books will be replaced by 2028 at the earliest.

The Government Printing Works (GPW) has a practical production capacity of three million cards per year, with an expected capacity of four million. It can produce five million cards annually at maximum.

The Home Affairs-managed entity produced 3.6 million smart ID cards in the 2025 financial year, which it attributed to the short-term enablement of expected capacity.

If expanding smart ID services to more bank branches results in the GPW reaching maximum smart ID card production outlook, there will be roughly 11 million green IDs remaining in March 2026.

If this maximum output were to continue in the 2026 and 2027 financial years, there would still be roughly one million green ID books to replace by March 2028.

Therefore, based on the GPW’s maximum production rate, the last remaining green ID books will only be replaced in 2028.

The table below shows estimates for when all green ID books currently in use in South Africa could be replaced based on the GPW’s practical, expected, and maximum smart ID card annual production.