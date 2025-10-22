Banks shutting down ATMs in South Africa

The number of ATMs available from the five biggest banks in South Africa has reduced by nearly a quarter in the last five years.

The decline is driven by several factors, including a drop in cash usage as more people have adopted digital payment methods and online banking.

Card payment devices have become more affordable thanks to upstarts like iKhokha and Yoco, which have proven popular with smaller businesses.

In addition, cellular connectivity has improved in rural areas, supporting these devices across large parts of the country.

This has also supported increased use of cardless digital transactions made via mobile banking or other payment apps.

Another issue working against ATMs is the cost of protecting and insuring them against criminals. ATM bombings of machines not only result in cash being stolen but also cause thousands of rand in damage.

ATMs are also hotspots for criminals who use social engineering and card skimming devices to steal customers’ money.

To assist customers that still need to access cash, all major banks have partnered with grocery and general goods retailers like Shoprite and Pick n Pay.

For a small fee, customers are able to withdraw or deposit cash at till points instead of ATMs. This feature is also offered by digital-only banks like TymeBank, Discovery Bank, and Bank Zero.

This arrangement comes with the added benefit of increased security, as robbers are less likely to target retailers that have higher foot traffic and risk of resistance or arrest.

The latest results of Absa, Capitec, FNB, Nedbank, and Standard Bank show that the combined number of ATMs stands at 26,454 in 2025. This is 34,405 — or 23.1% less than in 2020.

Capitec is the only major bank that has increased its number of installed ATMs. According to its latest financial results, it has 8,798 ATMs, up 55.7% from the 5,652 it had in 2020.

With this increase, Capitec’s ATM network went from being the fifth largest five years ago to the biggest today.

A significant portion of Capitec’s customer base is part of the lower-income mass market, which still relies heavily on cash.

Nonetheless, the bank’s cash volumes have recently started slowing down, with just a 3% increase to 595 million in its last financial year. Card volumes grew 18% to 2.43 billion.

Big Four slash

Standard Bank went in the opposite direction from Capitec, from offering the most ATMs in 2020 to the least in 2025. Its ATM count has reduced from 8,970 to 3,450 — a drop of 62%.

Standard Bank South Africa’s personal and private banking client coverage head Willie Chavalala recently told 702 the reduction was due to customers adopting digital channels.

“The need for ATMs will always be there, but we are seeing a huge reduction in terms of reliance on cash,” Chavalala said.

The bank has also told MyBroadband that its remaining ATMs have been upgraded to next-generation devices with a wider range of features, compensating for its bank branch reductions.

FNB has remained the second-largest bank in terms of ATM coverage, with 4,771 machines in its network. However, that is still down substantially from the 5,622 it offered in 2020.

Nedbank also reduced its ATMs, but was far more conservative. It went from offering 4,398 to 4,297, a 2.3% cut.

“While digital transactions have grown significantly, cash remains a critical enabler of economic activity – particularly in informal and township economies and other cash-heavy geographies,” it said.

“We believe that our clients still require access to cash, while benefiting from our growing suite of digital services.”

Absa was far more aggressive with its cuts. It reduced its ATMs by roughly 47%. In 2025, it had 5,138 machines, compared with 9,763 in 2020.

The bank told MyBroadband that ATM usage across Nedbank’s network remained stable over the past financial year.

The table below compares the number of ATMs available from the country’s five major banks in 2020 and 2025.