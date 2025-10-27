Capitec’s smart ID branch rollout plans

Capitec still plans to add the ability to process smart ID card applications at some of its branches this year, although later than originally planned.

Capitec is one of nine banks that have joined the Department of Home Affairs’ digital partnership to expand smart ID card and passport services to hundreds more locations in the coming year.

As South Africa’s largest bank by customers, it could contribute significantly to expanding smart ID card access.

The bank also has far more branches than the traditional Big Four, including in far-flung communities without a Home Affairs office nearby.

Shortly after announcing it had joined the digital partnership, Capitec said it would roll out its first branches with smart ID card support in October 2025.

However, Home Affairs officials have subsequently told Parliament that testing of the new bank-integrated system is only planned to begin in November 2025. A public pilot will follow early next year.

The department is currently developing an application programming interface (API) that will allow banks to connect their systems to the Home Affairs backend.

The API will support application initiation, biometric enrolment, and document collection and eliminate the need to have Home Affairs employees and systems stationed at bank branches.

That approach is currently used for the more limited eHomeAffairs pilot programme, which is only supported by 30 bank branches.

Capitec told MyBroadband it was testing its systems to make sure it would be ready for the first phase of the digital partnership “later this year.”

The bank also plans to showcase the technology at Innovation Exchange in Johannesburg on 20 November 2025.

The bank said a limited number of branches will be part of its initial rollout. “These were chosen to extend access in areas with a limited Home Affairs footprint,” Capitec said.

The bank will only provide a complete list of branches that support the service in the new year, once it is satisfied with the operations and demand.

“Our priority is to expand client access while safeguarding service quality and supporting our employees,” Capitec said.

Hundreds of branches in 2026

In 2013, South Africa introduced the smart ID card as a more secure and tamper-proof identification document to replace the outdated green ID book.

Capitec previously told MyBroadband that it wanted to enable smart ID card applications at 100 branches by March 2026 and 250 to 300 by the end of next year.

The eight other banks that have joined the programme are Absa, African Bank, Discovery Bank, FNB, Nedbank, Old Mutual, Standard Bank, and TymeBank.

The nine banks plan to go live with smart ID card applications at more than 150 branches by March 2026. In the long term, this is envisioned to increase to over 834 locations.

Combined with Home Affairs’ own offices that have the live capture systems required for smart ID card processing, there could be well over 1,000 locations to get the document by the end of next year.

Home Affairs minister Leon Schreiber has described the arrangement with the banks as the department’s biggest technological innovation in decades.

Several of the participating banks also plan to make smart ID card applications available through their mobile apps.

Users will be able supply all the required information, verify themselves with biometrics, make payment, and get their smart ID delivered at home.

The expansion will enable the department to replace the remaining 16 million green ID books estimated to be in use at a faster pace, helping reduce instances of identity theft and fraud.

Over time, the department wants the banks to offer even more services previously only available at its offices, including passport renewals.

Schreiber has explained that working with the banks will allow the department to save money while also easing congestion at its own offices, which will then be able to render other services more effectively.