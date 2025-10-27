The South Africans who launched a bank and didn’t pay themselves salaries for 9 years

Bank Zero’s founders built the bank over nine years without any of them drawing a salary, only receiving a financial reward for their work by selling the bank to Lesaka Technologies in a R1.1 billion share swap.

The bank’s seven co-founders are Michael Jordaan, Yatin Narsai, Liné Wiid, Lezanne Human, Mohammed “Mo” Hassem, Jay Prag, and David Longe.

“The founders are very proud to have built a South African unicorn over 9 years,” Jordaan said when the Lesaka transaction was announced.

“I salute this management team, who did not draw any salaries over this period in order to keep their burn rate low. As true entrepreneurs, they relied on side hustles to keep themselves afloat.”

The idea for a zero-fee digital bank was conceived during a discussion between Jordaan and Narsai, Bank Zero’s CEO, about using a Raspberry Pi to bring down the cost of an ATM.

The conversation moved from the Raspberry Pi ATM to the concept of an app-based challenger bank, which will enable innovative and low-cost banking.

Narsai subsequently researched the best way to start a new bank in South Africa and found that a mutual banking licence would serve that need.

The next step was to find the right skills. Building a new bank is a complex project requiring experts in finance, regulations, and IT.

Here, Bank Zero had a significant advantage. Jordaan, former FNB CEO, and Narsai, former CEO of FNB retail banking, had in-depth knowledge of the best FNB employees to recruit.

Narsai used this knowledge to assemble a team of former FNB employees who resigned their jobs to build the new digital bank.

The team included numerous former FNB executives, including Liné Wiid, Lezanne Human, Hanli Grobler, Mohammed “Mo” Hassem, and Jay Prag.

Grobler was the only one from this original team who didn’t stay on. She was Bank Zero’s chief information officer from March 2016 to December 2020 and joined Finbond Mutual Bank in May 2021.

One Bank Zero founder did not come from FNB — David Longe. Longe owns Absolute Systems, a software and IT services company with experience working on core banking systems.

Genesis of Bank Zero

Yatin Narsai, Bank Zero CEO

In a past interview with MyBroadband, Narsai explained that he left FirstRand in 2014, took a gap year, and in 2016 began pursuing his dream of creating a fintech business.

“We did many mini–business cases focusing on high-margin banking products, but couldn’t make them work due to the high cost of regulation,” he said.

“We then realised our scope was too narrow. During that time, the insight of creating the world’s most advanced app-based bank hit home – the ‘aha!’ moment.”

With their extensive know-how, they started with the design blueprints, focusing on the critical but neglected business banking market, which Narsai said was the most complex part.

“It’s the hardest way to start a bank, but also the most powerful. Most start-ups simply buy traditional expensive packages, scan what others are doing, then innovate on the fringes,” said Narsai.

“Our approach meant we could innovate at the fundamental level. We have full control of the value chain, be it payment rails or customer registration.”

Narsai said all modern banking demands, like regulation and treasury, were incorporated. Nothing was left to chance.

“This also meant that our capital and business process efficiencies were at the maximum, hence Bank Zero.

He said they got 70% of the blueprints done without incurring a cent in cost. They had no offices or staff and would meet at restaurants.

“Liné was my first business partner, and other founders joined thereafter. We then borrowed their office space — without cost — to continue for a bit,” he said.

“As we progressed in 2016, we got offices and employed three people.”

From concept to reality

With the planning done, it was time to execute. Narsai said the application and subsequent submissions to the South African Reserve Bank and regulators amounted to over 500 pages.

“We submitted our banking license application in early 2017 and received the ‘provisional licence’ months later. The SARB was professional and excellent, and we faced many tough but fair questions,” said Narsai.

“It all started with a blank Word document. I, to this day, distinctly remember sitting across the desk from Liné, staring at Word and thinking, ‘How am I going to get through this?’”

They received their authorisation to establish a mutual bank in November 2017. There were big celebrations, but they couldn’t even tell their friends what we were busy with yet.

“We started engaging with other banks in January 2018, which was also when we publicly announced that we were building a bank,” he said.

Bank Zero’s final banking licence was gazetted in September 2018, with various milestones following in quick succession.

These included certification as a settlement bank integrating directly with SARB at the end of 2018, integration into the EFT rails in early 2019, and being certified to issue cards at the end of 2019.

“Our team started growing, as did the odd desks and chairs we were collecting from everywhere,” Narsai said.

“Our most powerful discussions happened in daily scrums around a round table with a big screen and a huge whiteboard. Sometimes they were more often, with several meetings on the same day.”

As they approached the point where the team was almost doubling in size, the Covid-19 pandemic hit. Like the rest of South Africa, Bank Zero went into work-from-home mode in March 2020.

“Work-from-home had massive impact on our daily scrums, and it took a while to find our rhythm, but it also enabled us to design processes that are WFH-friendly,” said Narsai.

“We remain a bunch of nerds, passionate about changing the banking industry to the benefit of customers — both individuals and businesses.”

Fraud zero

Bank Zero uses IBM Z mainframe computers and LinuxONE as a secure platform to protect against data breaches with IBM’s Secure Service Container. Since launch, the bank has recorded zero losses to fraud.

It doesn’t have physical bank branches and is fully digital, with all banking completed through its mobile app available on Android and iOS.

Its original focus was proving its unique problem-solving concept of a patented card immune to fraud and phishing.

Bank Zero said the strategy had attracted a disproportionate number of businesses and high-income earners to its platform.

“These higher-value target segments provide healthy and steady growth,” Bank Zero said.

Another key target is the segment of digitally-savvy banking customers seeking fraud-immune and straightforward banking solutions.

Earlier this year, Bank Zero reported that deposits, card purchases, and electronic payments were increasing consistently, with year-on-year growth of over 50%.

Bank Zero has recorded deposits of roughly R400 million. For the year ending December 2024, card spending totalled R415 million across its customer base.

“We’re now tracking ahead of plan with expected break-even by 2027. Our challenge is to try and get there much sooner,” it said.

Lesaka acquires Bank Zero for R1.1 billion

Michael Jordaan

In late June 2025, Lesaka Technologies announced that it had entered into an agreement to acquire 100% of Bank Zero’s issued ordinary shares.

The acquisition consideration will be settled through a combination of newly issued shares and up to R91 million in cash. As a result, Bank Zero shareholders will own roughly 12% of Lesaka’s diluted shares.

“There are lots of regulatory approvals still needed, but both teams are excited about the merger synergies,” Michael Jordaan said at the time.

The approvals required include the Competition Commission, Exchange Control clearance, and the go-ahead from the Prudential Authority, a division of the South African Reserve Bank.

Jordaan added that, following the acquisition, he would remain Bank Zero’s chairman and the management team would remain intact.

Following the completion of the transaction, Jordaan will join the Lesaka Board of Directors, while Narsai will continue as CEO of Bank Zero.

Lesaka Technologies, formerly Net1, is a South African financial technology company listed on the NASDAQ and the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE).

It was founded by Serge Belamant, who also developed its basic technology. He left the company in 2017 under a separation agreement over a controversy about Net1 operating the national grant payments system.

In 2020, Value Capital Partners invested R580 million in the company and initiated a process of redefining its strategy, appointing a new board and management team.

In 2021, the company appointed Chris Meyers as its new CEO. A year later, Net1 rebranded as Lesaka Technologies, which coincided with the R3.7 billion acquisition of the Connect Group.

Meyer stepped down as Lesaka’s CEO in 2023. Ali Mazanderani was appointed as executive chairman, and former chairman Kuben Pillay became lead independent director.

Lesaka’s primary focus is on financial inclusion, offering financial services to previously underserved communities and merchants.

The company has been on an aggressive acquisition spree in recent years, which included buying Touchsides, a platform-as-a-service and software-as-a-service solutions provider.

In May 2024, Lesaka Technologies acquired Adumo, a payment platform headquartered in Cape Town, for $85 million.