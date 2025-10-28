What’s Next — Standard Bank’s Muzzafar Nagvadari on the evolving SME payments landscape

In this What’s Next interview, Muzzafar Nagvadari discusses the payments landscape for South African SMEs.

Nagvadari is the Executive Head of Merchant Solution Sales and Service at Standard Bank South Africa.

A seasoned financial professional with 14 years of experience, he is known for his leadership and expertise in driving business growth.

This makes him a particularly excellent thought leader to discuss the SME sector.

Nagvadari has a BCompt in Financial Accounting, which underpins his deep understanding of the financial landscape.

The interview

In this interview, Nagvadari explains how the payments landscape has evolved for SMEs in recent years, and highlights the key trends the sector is seeing regarding digital and contactless payments.

He reveals how fraud is impacting payment adoption and what fraud tactics SMEs should watch out for, before discussing several other common challenges faced by local SMEs when adopting payment solutions.

Nagvadari then explains how SMEs must balance cost, convenience, and security when selecting a payment platform — before suggesting SimplyBLU as a great option.

He unpacks why SimplyBLU is different from traditional card machines, and explains how it can help SMEs streamline their operations beyond payments.

Nagvadari also provides examples of how SimplyBLU has helped a small business grow or manage its operations more efficiently.

He shares his opinion on where the SME payments landscape is heading, and concludes the discussion by providing advice on how SMEs can stay competitive in an increasingly digital payments world.

Watch the full interview with Muzzafar Nagvadari, below.