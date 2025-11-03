TymeBank appoints new CEO

The South African Reserve Bank’s Prudential Authority has approved TymeBank’s appointment of Cheslyn Jacobs as its new chief executive officer, effective 1 January 2026.

Jacobs will succeed Karl Westvig, who has been part of TymeBank’s leadership team since 2023. Westvig will continue to serve in an advisory capacity.

“Jacobs, a TymeBank founding team member, brings a wealth of institutional knowledge and leadership experience, having played an integral role in building the business,” TymeBank said.

“His appointment marks the beginning of the bank’s next exciting chapter, which will be defined by an accelerated focus on innovation, customer experience, and sustainable growth.”

TymeBank chairman Thabani Jali said Jacobs’ deep understanding of the bank’s customers, strategy, and people uniquely positions him to lead the company.

“Under Cheslyn’s leadership, and with our talented team reshaping banking for all South Africans, TymeBank is geared to create even greater value for our customers and partners,” said Jali.

Jacobs will work closely with Westvig for a period of three months after he takes the helm in January 2026.

TymeBank said Jacobs’ appointment reflects the company’s strong internal leadership bench and commitment to continuity.

“TymeBank has always been about challenging convention and making banking more accessible for all South Africans,” Jacobs said.

“As we move into this next chapter, marked by an even sharper focus on customer experience, I’m excited to build on the incredible foundation our team has created.”

He holds a BCom in Industrial Psychology from the University of the Western Cape and a Postgraduate Diploma in Business Management from the University of Pretoria’s Gordon Institute of Business Science.

Jacobs worked at Standard Bank and Deloitte before joining TymeBank in 2012 as a sales and distribution manager.

He later climbed the ranks to become national operations manager at Tyme Infield, followed by head of sales and services in 2019 — the year TymeBank was launched.

Jacobs was promoted to chief commercial officer in 2022, where he was responsible for driving revenue generation and business growth.

Commenting on Westwig’s exit, Jali said he had been key in strengthening TymeBank’s commercial offering and small business focus, as well as bolstering its customer base and building a solid foundation for growth.

“Karl was pivotal in integrating the Retail Capital Business into the Tyme ecosystem,” said Jali.

“His leadership has been integral to building a strong foundation for TymeBank’s future success, and we are delighted that he will continue to contribute in an advisory role.”