Makro and Game Black Friday plans

Massmart has revealed the Black Friday 2020 plans for its Game and Makro retail stores.

Both Game and Makro will be running Black Friday deals throughout November 2020, instead of their previous strategy of only releasing deals for a restricted three- to five-day period from 27 November.

This year, Black Friday deals from both stores will run from 2 – 29 November.

Massmart added that this plan will involve spreading deals over the month of November rather than concentrating deals into just one week or day.

“Black Friday traditionally sees high concentrations of shoppers in retail stores across the country, which can create a challenging shopping environment,” said Massmart Corporate Affairs Executive Brian Leroni.

“Therefore, we have taken the decision to reimagine the way we do Black Friday in 2020.”

“In an effort to create a more consumer-friendly Black Friday experience while adhering to all COVID-19 and social distancing protocols, Makro and Game have taken the decision to extend the duration of our Black Friday promotion,” Leroni said.

South Africa’s most popular Black Friday stores

Leroni added that Massmart’s research has shown that Game and Makro are South Africa’s most popular Black Friday shopping destinations.

“To further improve the shopping experience during this period, Game and Makro have, after analysing the Black Friday shopper information available to us, taken the decision to provide our customers with more opportunity and time to benefit from the Black Friday prices by rather releasing new Black Friday deals each week during the month of November,” Leroni said.

“These unbeatable specials will only run for the week in which they are announced, and will not be offered again – so we encourage shoppers to take advantage of the deals each week, rather than waiting until the end of November as they normally would.”

More information about the incredible deals including some big-ticket items such as large appliances, electronics, home living items, televisions and more will be provided in the coming weeks, the company said.

It added that sneak previews of some of the deals will be available on the Game and Makro social media feeds and email newsletters.

“Customers can subscribe to Game and Makro newsletters on each of the brand’s websites for sneak previews,” Massmart said.