Black Friday 2020 – South African stores to extend specials

A number of local retailers will extend their Black Friday sales beyond a single day to avoid the overcrowding of stores.

Pick n Pay told the Sunday Times that it would extend its Black Friday sale over two weeks, while Game and Makro will be running Black Friday deals throughout November.

Retailers are also encouraging customers to use online resources to optimise their purchasing processes.

This includes checking prices online to plan their trips to physical stores.

Pick n Pay said that all of its prices will be available on its app, and customers will also be able to check if their local stores have stock of their preferred purchases.

“This will ensure customers are able to plan their trips to stores, which should assist in maintaining social distancing,” said Pick n Pay.

Pick n Pay also noted that all of its deals will be available to purchase online, meaning that customers could get Black Friday deals without visiting physical stores.

It will also offer exclusive online deals – further encouraging shoppers to make use of its ecommerce platform.

Pick n Pay encouraged customers to sign up for notifications and newsletters that give more information about Black Friday deals.

This facility will be available on Pick n Pay’s website from Monday.

Makro and Game plans

Massmart, which owns Game and Makro, will be running deals from 2 – 29 November and will spread its deals across this period.

“Game and Makro have, after analysing the Black Friday shopper information available to us, taken the decision to provide our customers with more opportunity and time to benefit from the Black Friday prices by rather releasing new Black Friday deals each week during the month of November,” said Massmart Corporate Affairs Executive Brian Leroni.

“These unbeatable specials will only run for the week in which they are announced, and will not be offered again – so we encourage shoppers to take advantage of the deals each week, rather than waiting until the end of November as they normally would.”

Leroni noted that COVID-19 would make running a traditional, shorter Black Friday campaign difficult.

“Black Friday traditionally sees high concentrations of shoppers in retail stores across the country, which can create a challenging shopping environment,” Leroni said

“Therefore, we have taken the decision to reimagine the way we do Black Friday in 2020.”

What to expect from Black Friday

DPO South Africa has predicted that Black Friday will provide South Africans with awesome deals because retailers will be contending for the limited disposable income shoppers have available.

“Consumers should be aware that the average South African shopper has become Black Friday savvy and bargain-hunters will be filling carts ahead of time to ensure they just have to checkout as soon as the sales begin,” added Peter Harvey, MD of DPO South Africa.

Harvey said that while it predicts Black Friday spending to decrease, it believes ecommerce will remain steady.

He also believes that customers will purchase fewer big-ticket items, instead placing a priority on DIY and home improvement products, as well as experiential purchases.

“The travel and tourism sector is one to watch this year. We can expect a jump in experiential purchases as people look to feed their desire to get out of the house and into the world,” said Harvey.

“While international travel remains fairly limited, both by cost and by the list of countries who will admit visitors, local tourism is sure to benefit from some spend come November.”

“This is great news for our local travel businesses which should ensure they are ready with great deals for a cabin-fevered public,” said Harvey.