Black Friday 2020 in South Africa – Where to find the best deals

Black Friday 2020 takes place on 27 November and is expected to offer South African consumers a wide range of deals at both online and brick-and-mortar retailers.

What makes this year’s Black Friday unique is that it takes place amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, which requires social distancing at physical stores.

To address this issue, many brick-and-mortar retailers have announced that they will run Black Friday promotions over an extended period.

Pick n Pay told the Sunday Times that it will be extending its Black Friday sale over two weeks, while Game and Makro will be running deals throughout November.

These stores will be encouraging their customers to shop online, as Pick n Pay said all prices and products will be available online, and that there will be some additional deals that are exclusive to online shoppers.

Parcelninja CEO Justin Drennan said he expects many other physical and online retailers to follow suit.

“Black Friday 2020 will be the biggest yet in South Africa, but everything will not happen on 27 November,” he said.

Instead, many retailers will run Black Friday specials for a week or even a month, as in the case of Makro and Game.

This is aimed at “stopping all the drama happening on one day, and to align with COVID-19 restrictions for Black Friday,” Drennan said.

uAfrica business manager Anita Erasmus shares this view, saying Black Friday sales will be less focused on the Black Friday weekend and more on the month of November.

She said this will result in less pressure on Black Friday which will benefit online stores and improve the customer experience.

DPO South Africa MD Peter Harvey expects South African retailers to focus on providing the best possible deals to capture the limited disposable income that South Africans have.

Additionally, it expects customers to deprioritise big-ticket items, instead focusing on DIY and home improvement products, as well as experiential purchases.

“The travel and tourism sector is one to watch this year. We can expect a jump in experiential purchases as people look to feed their desire to get out of the house and into the world,” said Harvey.

“While international travel remains fairly limited, both by cost and by the list of countries who will admit visitors, local tourism is sure to benefit from some spend come November.”

Black Friday plans in South Africa

Black Friday essentially kicks off on Monday, when many of the country’s largest retailers like Takealot, Game, and Makro launch their first deals.

Many consumers want to know which stores they have to watch to get the best deals, and MyBroadband assembled a list of retailers which have said they will launch Black Friday deals this year.

Here is a list of prominent retailers and technology providers which will offer special deals on Black Friday 2020.

Takealot

Takealot’s Blue Dot Sale will officially kick off at one-minute past midnight on Black Friday (27 November).

However, in the lead-up to Black Friday, it will be offering three extra weeks of Blue Dot Countdown deals. Takealot will therefore run great deals throughout November.

Game

Game’s Black Friday promotions will run throughout November, with a new set of deals every week from 2 to 29 November.

All deals will be available both online and in-store, and those who subscribe to the store’s newsletter will get early access to view all of Game’s Black Friday deals.

Cash Converters

Cash Converters is one of South Africa’s best-known stores to buy and sell second-hand phones, computers, jewellery, cameras, and other products.

You can look forward to excellent deals from Cash Converters on a wide range of products on Black Friday 2020.

ASUS

ASUS is well known for its excellent quality computing products which include laptops, motherboards, and graphics cards.

While it has not revealed its Black Friday specials yet, consumers can expect good deals on Asus products this year.

AC Direct

AC Direct is the biggest online air conditioning and heat pump store with free delivery across South Africa.

If you are in the market for an air conditioner, you will be able to get a great deal from AC Direct over Black Friday.

Cellucity

Cellucity stocks a wide range of smartphones, gadgets, and cellular accessories and is well known for great specials during Black Friday.

This year will be no different and South Africans who are looking for a good deal on cellular products should definitely visit Cellucity.

Charged Power

Charged Power provides premium power banks and portable chargers, cables, and phone accessories at affordable prices.

This year it will offer excellent specials on these products over Black Friday.

EcoDepot

EcoDepot offers a wide range of water pumps and water filtration systems, led lights, solar power, home security, garden tools, fans, and air conditioning.

You can look forward to big price cuts from the company over Black Friday.

ESET

ESET provides some of the world’s best antivirus software and security products for PC, Mac, Android, and other platforms.

If you are serious about the security of your devices, be sure to look at ESET’s special offers during Black Friday.

Incredible Connection

Incredible Connection is one of South Africa’s best-known computing and technology retail brands with a wide range of products.

The company has become a popular destination for special offers on tech products over Black Friday, and this year will be no different.

Khaliques

Khaliques is famous for offering the best business suits for men at affordable process. Its range is, however, much wider than just suits.

The company also offers sports jacket, chinos, footwear for men, shirts, jeans, knitwear, and trousers, and consumers can expect big price cuts on these products over Black Friday.

MetroFibre Networx

MetroFibre is one of South Africa’s leading open-access fibre providers in South Africa, and specializes in building fibre networks in residential complexes and estates.

Consumers and businesses can look forward to excellent deals in the connectivity market from MetroFibre during Black Friday.

Technomobi

Technomobi stocks a wide range of cellphones, speakers, covers, smartwatches, and other gadgets.

The retailer always offers excellent Black Friday specials to consumers, and this year will be no different.

Veritas

Veritas is a leader in enterprise data protection and serves the world’s most important enterprises.

This year Veritas will offer attractive Black Friday specials to businesses.

OUTsurance

OUTsurance is South Africa’s best-known insurance and investment provider with a wide range of trusted products.

This year the company is planning something great on Black Friday, so be sure to watch out for it.

RuggedSA

Rugged SA is a South African company which offers rugged smartphones, outdoor gear, apparel, and accessories.

It has become a Black Friday institution by running aggressive promotions over this period, and 2020 will be no different.

Makro

Makro’s extended Black Friday sale will run throughout November with promotions available online and in-store.

Makro will offer deals across various categories, but will hone into tech, including TVs, smartphones, and audio products.

Pick n Pay

Pick n Pay will run its Black Friday deals over a two-week period to avoid overcrowding its stores.

All deals will also be available online through its app, and customers will be able to either purchase these products digitally or view the pricing for products before purchasing them in-store. There will also be some online-only deals as Pick n Pay wishes to encourage customers to shop online.

Mr Price Home

Mr Price Home will be running its Black Friday deals from 27-29 November. Customers will be able to get great deals in the categories of furniture, bed and bath, home decor, and kids and baby.

These deals will be available on mrpricehome.com, on the Mr Price app, and at all Mr Price Home stores. There will be additional deals for Cyber Monday – which will span 30 November until 1 December.

MTN

MTN will offer Black Friday specials following the very positive responses they’ve seen from their customers in recent years.

MTN added this year presents challenges in running Black Friday promotions as they do not want to attract crowds during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vodacom

Vodacom will offer a series of Black Friday deals this year.

They will have exclusive online and in-store deals available for a limited period with large discounts for customers who upgrade or sign-up for new contracts.

Cell C

Cell C said they are geared for Black Friday and said their offers will respond to the market needs and recognize the tough year that its customers have had to endure.

Zando

Zando said this year “every Friday is Black Friday starting on 6 November 2020”.

The company will offer discounts of up to 70% on sneakers, jeans, dresses, and shoes with brands like Adidas, Sissy Boy, and Levi’s.

Dis-Chem

Dis-Chem will run a seven-day Black Friday campaign from Monday 23 to Sunday 29 November where big discounts will be offered.

Woolworths

Woolworths will offer promotions on fashion, beauty, home and food across stores, online and its app over Black Friday.