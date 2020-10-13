Makro’s 4-week Black Friday 2020 sale – What you need to know

Makro has revealed its plans for Black Friday 2020, which will comprise a full month of specials across all of its product categories.

Among other measures, it will offer a capped R90 delivery fee on all orders made throughout the Black Friday period.

“If standing in a queue feels uncomfortable, do not worry. Makro will reserve a Black Friday parking spot online, just for you with equally enticing deals,” the company said.

The retailer’s Black Friday sale will last for the entire month of November, giving customers enough time to buy the products they want while maintaining social distancing and COVID-19 safety precautions.

Makro said that customers could expect the following in terms of Black Friday offers:

10% back in mRewards for the opening week (2-8 November) on non-promo general merchandise in-store and online

Capped R90 delivery fee on all orders (Excluding extended range items and commercial orders)

Free locker delivery on qualifying orders

Same day delivery on grocery and liquor orders through the One Cart app

50 new exciting deals every week

“You’ll want to get prepped early and that is why we are bringing you the latest Black Friday information, so you know exactly what to shop for without missing out on the amazing deals every week,” Makro said.

“The Makro team have searched far and wide to bring you a range of must-have products at not-to-miss prices.”

“These unbeatable specials will only run for the week in which they are announced, and will not be offered again – so we encourage shoppers to take advantage of the deals each week, rather than waiting until the end of November,” it said.

COVID-19 safety

The retailer also explained how it would deal with physical shoppers visiting its stores throughout the sale.

“Black Friday 2020 will offer a very different kind of shopping experience, queues of shoppers who stand a metre apart with pockets filled with sanitiser lining up for a socially distanced visit,” Makro said.

“We are ensuring a safe environment for all our customers and employees.”

Makro said customers can register online to be the first to view the great deals when they go live.

Now read: Big increase in online sales for Makro and Game