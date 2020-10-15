Big Black Friday specials from Vodacom and MTN this year

South Africans can expect large discounts and exclusive deals from Vodacom and MTN during the Black Friday shopping period.

This year, Black Friday takes place on 27 November and consumers can once again expect specials from South African telecoms operators and ISPs.

Vodacom told MyBroadband their customers can expect a series of Black Friday deals this year.

“We will have exclusive online and instore deals available for a limited period with massive discounts for customers who upgrade or sign-up for new contracts,” Vodacom said.

The operator will also have great specials on bundled deals and VodaBucks Rewards Programme users will get “great markdowns with exclusive deals” in the VodaBucks Store.

MTN also said it will offer Black Friday specials following the very positive responses they’ve seen from their customers in recent years.

MTN added this year presents challenges in running Black Friday promotions as they do not want to attract crowds during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are exploring the best alternate options to serve our customers our compelling offers, in a safe manner,” MTN said.

Cell C chief commercial officer Simo Mkhize told MyBroadband they are geared for Black Friday.

“Our Black Friday offers will respond to the market needs and recognize the tough year that our customers have had to endure,” he said.

Rain is playing its Black Friday cards closer to its chest. Rain CEO Willem Roos said, “we might have something up our sleeve, but you will have to wait until 27 November”.

Telkom did not respond to requests for comment by the time of publication.

ISPs and Black Friday

Most of South Africa’s large Internet service providers are currently considering their options for Black Friday, but it is too early for them to commit.

MWEB’s Carolyn Holgate told MyBroadband they are still deciding what, if anything, they will do for Black Friday. “No concrete plans yet,” she said.

Webafrica’s Chief Commercial Officer Greg Wright also said it was too early for them to comment on their Black Friday plans.

Cybersmart CTO Laurie Fialkov said they will offer Black Friday deals this year, but they have not finalised their specials yet.

Vox Telecom said they have decided not to run any Black Friday specials this year.

Cool Ideas Paul Butschi also said they are not planning to run any Black Friday deals this year.

Afrihost, Axxess, and Supersonic did not respond by the time of publication.