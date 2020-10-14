Pick n Pay Black Friday 2020 plans revealed

Pick n Pay has announced its plan for Black Friday 2020, which includes an extended deals period for online and in-store purchases.

This year, Pick n Pay’s Black Friday sale will be extended from a single weekend to a full two weeks.

“Black Friday is a very busy trading period so we’re extending Black Friday to two weeks to keep our customers safe and able to shop for great deals at their leisure,” said Pick n Pay retail executive John Bradshaw.

“We will also be limiting the number of customers in our stores at any one time to keep everyone safe, with highly organised queuing.”

Pick n Pay said it is more prepared than ever this year for its Black Friday sale.

“Extensive planning with our suppliers will ensure that all stores are well stocked for the new two-week Black Friday,” Bradshaw said.

“We really want all our customers to be able to get their favourite deals. We will also be opening as many tills as possible for customers to keep queues to an absolute minimum.”

Pick n Pay said it will offer greater choice across appliances and tech products for both its in-store and online deals, as well as great specials on food and pantry items.

The retailer will focus on exclusive online Black Friday deals and similar to last year, it will run online-only deals ahead of launching its in-store deals, with new deals being added every few days.

“Last year, our exclusive online-only deals proved very popular and our PnP online shopping team did a great job at getting goods to our customers as early as the next day,” Bradshaw said.

“Many customers tried online purchasing for the first time during lockdown and are now much more comfortable buying exactly what they want from their homes. We know they are going to really enjoy online shopping for Black Friday.”

Customers will be able to sign up for Black Friday 2020 deal alerts across all product ranges on the Pick n Pay website.