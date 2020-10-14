Game Black Friday 2020 plans – Including 1 Cent Surprise deals

Game has announced the official dates for its Black Friday 2020 Sale, which will see it offering discounts for a full month.

The retailer said it has taken specific measures to ensure it is able to provide a superior customer experience this year, such as expanding its partnership with Uber Eats, increasing staffing levels for the month of November, and offering its popular 1 Cent Price Surprise on all Black Friday purchases.

Game said it was South Africa’s most Googled retailer during Black Friday last year and it plans to hold on to this momentum in 2020.

The first set of deals will be announced and launched online at midnight on 1 November and will be available exclusively for that week.

The retailer will once again offer its highly popular “1 Cent Price Surprise”, which was introduced for Black Friday in 2019 and was well received by shoppers.

“This gives all Game customers making purchases online or in-store during the period of 2 – 29 November the chance to save even more on randomly-selected products, by paying only 1 cent at checkout,” Game said.

The same Black Friday deals will be available both online and in-store, and newsletter subscribers will have early viewing access to all Black Friday deals.

Game stores will not open at midnight as they did last year, however; instead, they will follow the operating hours below:

Monday to Friday: 09:00 – 18:00

09:00 – 18:00 Saturday : 09:00 – 17:00

: 09:00 – 17:00 Sunday and Public Holidays: 09:00 – 16:00

Game will also run Cyber Monday deals on Monday 30 November, which will run exclusively online.

Changes due to COVID-19

“As a responsible retailer, we do not want to encourage our shoppers to flock to stores at midnight. Having the deals run weekly means more South Africans will be able to access our unbeatable deals in a way that is both safe and convenient,” Game said.

“However, it is important that consumers are aware that these deals will only run for the week in which they are announced – and they are never to be repeated.”

“When these deals are gone, they’re gone. While many consumers will choose to shop online, those visiting our stores can rest assured that all the necessary protocols will continue to be followed – including sanitising stations, social distancing measures, and the requirement for all staff and shoppers to keep their masks on at all times.”

Game said that consumers should be budgeting Black Friday purchases into their October salaries as well as their November paycheques.

“Instead of waiting for the 27th of November and their November salaries to do their Black Friday shopping, consumers should be budgeting these purchases into their October salaries as well, to ensure they are able to take advantage of the unbeatable deals being offered throughout the month of November. We are excited about this fresh approach to Black Friday and hope that our consumers will,” Game said.

Now read: Pick n Pay Black Friday 2020 plans revealed