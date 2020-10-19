Takealot Black Friday 2020 plans revealed

Takealot has launched a landing page on its website for its upcoming Blue Dot Sale, which will run over the Black Friday period.

According to the website, the Takealot Blue Dot Sale will launch in November 2020, although there are no specific dates give for the sale period.

Last year’s Blue Dot Sale ran from 29 November to 3 December, which included Cyber Monday and Takealot Tuesday.

It also offered shoppers up to 60% off during the sale, with the specials going live from 00:01 on the morning of Black Friday.

The retailer said that this year there will be discounts on thousands of products across many of its categories, and new deals will be added every day during the Blue Dot sale period.

“Shop the biggest sale of the year in November 2020, online or on your phone and get amazing savings on 1000s of incredible products,” Takealot states.

“With hundreds of new deals added daily, there’s never been a better way to shop TVs, toys, phones, fragrances, gaming and more.”

Takealot app users will also have early access to deals that are exclusive to the company’s mobile platforms.

“Remember to download the Takealot App for exclusive app-only deals before anyone else! Choose from many safe and easy ways to pay, including cash on delivery and credit card, and get your order delivered to straight to your door anywhere in South Africa,” Takealot said

Deals categories and Black Friday tips

The website shows the following major categories for the 2020 Blue Dot Sale:

Daily Deals

Tech Deals

Home and Kitchen

Leisure, Sport, and Toy Deals

Everyday Essential Deals

Media Deals

Takealot has also provided a number of tips for Black Friday shoppers which will help them to make the most of the Blue Dot Sale.

These are detailed below:

Be sure to fill your wish list to the brim with all your favourite products. Browse millions of products across 28 departments, including tech, beauty, outdoor, appliances and so much more.

Charge your phone because you never know what might happen. The last thing you would want is to lose out on exclusive Blue Dot Sale app-only deals.

Be sure to have enough data or even better, a great Wi-Fi connection. No one wants to sit through buffering while you’re waiting to get your hands on awesome products at unbelievable prices.

Stay in touch. Follow Takealot on social media and subscribe to its newsletter for the latest news on deals and exciting offers this Blue Dot Sale.

The Takealot Blue Dot Sale isn’t just a one-day sale. There will be hundreds of new deals added daily, and amazing savings on Cyber Monday and Takealot Tuesday.

The retailer said that deals are only valid while stocks last, meaning users should take quick action when purchasing products so they do not miss out on any deals.

Takealot said it would be able to share more details regarding its Black Friday 2020 plans in the near future.

Now read: The most powerful tablets you can buy in South Africa