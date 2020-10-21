Game plans to offer big tech discounts for Black Friday 2020

Dion Wired may be dead, but Game will step in with great deals on tech products this Black Friday.

Game recently explained how its Black Friday sale will function, saying it will offer a new set of deals every week from 2 – 29 November as well as a 1 Cent Price Surprise promotion.

All deals will be available both online and in-store, and those who subscribe to the store’s newsletter will get early access to view all of Game’s Black Friday deals.

Game is one of Massmart’s main South African businesses and took over from Dion Wired in terms of tech products when the latter was shut down earlier this year.

Game VP Andrew Stein told MyBroadband that Game will provide the deals that Dion Wired’s customers had come to expect while the retailer was still operational.

“With regards to Dion Wired’s customer’s needs, we will be offering market-leading deals on TVs where we have found that the customer is looking for more smart features and similar innovation in other electronics categories,” said Stein.

“Game will be offering unbeatable deals on large appliances, TVs, electronics and gaming.”

Stein said Game is confident that it will have the most compelling offer on a “massive range of merchandise”.

Big price cuts for TVs and laptops

Stein said their Black Friday tech deals will be informed by both Game’s and Dion Wired’s best-performing products from last year.

“We have the best offers on a wide range of products,” he said.

“Our Black Friday deals are negotiated months in advance, and are open to the mass market in South Africa.”

“We have reviewed the best sellers from Game and Dion Wired last year, and built a comprehensive and compelling offering based on our learnings from previous years,” Stein added.

He told MyBroadband that the best-selling products are usually those where the customer gets to save the highest rand value.

“This often results in huge sales of televisions, major appliances, and laptops.”

Stein believes that consumers should budget Black Friday deals into their October and November salaries.

“Instead of waiting for the 27th of November and their November salaries to do their Black Friday shopping, consumers should be budgeting these purchases into their October salaries as well, to ensure they are able to take advantage of the unbeatable deals being offered throughout the month of November,” said Stein.

Game’s COVID-19 measures

Game previously said that it does not want to encourage shoppers to visit its stores in large numbers at midnight, and this is why it is running weekly Black Friday deals.

“Having the deals run weekly means more South Africans will be able to access our unbeatable deals in a way that is both safe and convenient,” it said.

“However, it is important that consumers are aware that these deals will only run for the week in which they are announced – and they are never to be repeated.”

It noted that it will have all the appropriate measures in place to ensure customers are protected at all times.

This includes sanitising stations, social distancing measures, and the requirement for all staff and shoppers to wear masks at all times.

Now read: These graphs show how South Africans are getting poorer