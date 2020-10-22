The ultimate wishlist for Black Friday 2020 in South Africa

If you were planning on buying a new TV, laptop, console, or other tech gadgets, you should hold off until local stores launch their Black Friday 2020 sales.

The global shopping phenomenon is set to take place on 27 November, but there will be a number of stores offering discounts over an extended period due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Makro, for example, will host a four-week Black Friday sale for the entire month from 2 November 2020, allowing customers to visit its physical stores while observing social distancing and COVID-19 precautions.

Big retailers like Takealot, Game, Incredible Connection, and Pick n Pay will all hold Black Friday specials, offering savings on a wide array of products.

Making a big purchase now, even if the product is discounted, could result in regret next month when you see it on sale for even cheaper.

We’ve put together the ultimate wishlist for when Black Friday specials come around in South Africa.

Below are some of the great tech products we hope to see discounts on from major local retailers.

PlayStation 5

Current price – R9,999 (Digital Edition)

The PlayStation 5 is currently available for pre-order in South Africa but is set to roll out to stores worldwide from 12 November.

It may be worth holding off on pre-orders in case there are any Black Friday launch specials on the next-generation console.

Xbox Series X

Current price – R11,999

Like the PlayStation 5, the Xbox Series X and Series S are set to launch in South Africa in the second week of November.

The Xbox Series X is the real competitor to Sony’s console, however, and we will be ready to pounce on any Black Friday discounts on this powerful gaming console.

Samsung QLED 65-inch 8K TV

Current price – R64,995

Samsung’s QLED Q800T 65-inch 8K TV is one of the best TVs available in South Africa right now, and it comes with a price to match.

A hefty discount on this panel may make it seem a bit more attainable, however, and the right Black Friday special might just convince us to take out that second mortgage and make the leap to the 8K TV experience.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080

Current price – R19,999

Nvidia’s newest graphics cards are expensive but powerful, and they are at the cutting edge of graphics processing technology.

With a range of highly-anticipated PC games on the horizon, we would love to see a Black Friday discount on the GeForce RTX 3080 – a high-end GPU that can easily deliver 4K gaming.

Apple iPhone 12 Pro

Current price – $999

Apple’s iPhone 12 lineup was only recently launched internationally, and it is unclear whether it will make it to South African shores before Black Friday.

However, this is a wishlist, and we wish for a big Black Friday discount on the top-of-the-range iPhone that was just released, please.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3

Current price – R22,999

Microsoft’s Surface lineup is finally in South Africa, and many Windows fans may have been eyeing the slim and powerful Surface Laptop 3.

These devices are known for their excellent hardware design, high-resolution displays, and excellent compatibility with Windows – making them a great choice for Black Friday laptop shoppers.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition

Current price – R14,999

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition (FE) is not the most expensive Galaxy S20 smartphone available locally, but it combines epic features and a great price.

With a hefty discount on top of its already great value, the Galaxy S20 FE would make for an excellent smartphone to pick up this Black Friday.

Apple Watch Series 6

Current price – R8,999

Apple’s latest smartwatch is powerful and stylish, but also far more expensive than the Watch SE.

If it is discounted on Black Friday, however, the Watch Series 6 will be a must-buy for Apple fans.

Nintendo Switch

Current price – R7,699

This little console has been around for years already, but its price remains obstinately high.

The Nintendo Switch is popular all year round, and if it was to be discounted for Black Friday, many gamers would snap it up a quickly as possible.

Samsung Odyssey G9 49-inch monitor

Current price – R39,999

If your gaming PC is a beast and needs a monitor to match, meet the Samsung Odyssey G9 49-inch QLED monitor.

It is Dual QHD, curved, and has a 240Hz refresh rate with a 1ms response time, making it one of the best monitors available in South Africa.