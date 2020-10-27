Biggest Takealot Black Friday sale ever

Takealot has unveiled plans to extend its annual Blue Dot Sale from five days to the entire month of November.

Black Friday was first introduced to South Africa by Takealot.com in 2012, and has since become an important day in South Africa’s annual retail calendar.

Year on year it has been a record-breaker for both retailers in the Takealot Group – Takealot.com and Superbalist.

Last year they shipped an order every second, with roughly 10 000 boxes leaving their warehouses every hour during the 2019 shopping season.

This year, Takealot’s Blue Dot Sale will officially kick off at one-minute past midnight on Black Friday (27 November).

However, in the lead-up to Black Friday, it will be offering three extra weeks of Blue Dot Countdown deals.

“These Blue Dot Countdown deals won’t be beaten on Black Friday and stock is limited,” Takealot said.

These deals will include the following:

Week 1: 2-8 November – Big deals on TVs, large appliances, outdoor, pool and patio, and beauty products.

– Big deals on TVs, large appliances, outdoor, pool and patio, and beauty products. Week 2: 9-15 November – Deals on laptops, toys, homeware, furniture, fashion, sports and footwear.

– Deals on laptops, toys, homeware, furniture, fashion, sports and footwear. Week 3: 16 – 22 November – Deals on camping and outdoor, Home Improvement and power tools, and household essentials.

Takealot will also be giving their shoppers exclusive early access to some of its Black Friday deals from 23 to 26 November.

Over 200 fresh new deals will also be released daily exclusively on the Takealot App.

Takealot.com’s official Blue Dot Sale is a five-day sale during which over 5,000 deals will be released.

“A range of new deals will be released throughout the weekend and on Cyber Monday (1 December) and Takealot Tuesday (2 December) with up to 50% off thousands of items,” Takealot said.

These deals will include savings across various product categories, from electronics and appliances to garden furniture and homeware.

Takealot shoppers will have the option of shopping online with courier delivery or using one of the company’s 60 pickup points.

