The best overseas stores to buy from this Black Friday

Black Friday is upon us, and there are many great deals available from South Africa’s leading stores.

Game and Makro have both announced that they will be offering 4 weeks of Black Friday deals rather than the usual, limited sale period.

Takealot will be offering three weeks of “Blue Dot Countdown” deals in the build-up to the big day.

These countdown deals will include the following:

Week 1: 2-8 November – Big deals on TVs, large appliances, outdoor, pool and patio, and beauty products.

– Big deals on TVs, large appliances, outdoor, pool and patio, and beauty products. Week 2: 9-15 November – Deals on laptops, toys, homeware, furniture, fashion, sports and footwear.

– Deals on laptops, toys, homeware, furniture, fashion, sports and footwear. Week 3: 16-22 November – Deals on camping and outdoor, Home Improvement and power tools, and household essentials.

However, there are sometimes products that you cannot buy locally and therefore may require you to shop from overseas stores instead.

Additionally, sometimes these stores are simply more affordable – even when you account for shipping costs and import taxes.

We have listed some of the most popular overseas online stores that you can buy from as a South African.

Amazon

Amazon is undoubtedly the world’s most well known online store and offers an incredible array of products.

Not all Amazon products can be purchased from South Africa, however, and this will be made evident when you try to place these products into your cart.

eBay

eBay continues to be one of the largest ecommerce websites in the world.

It is a great place to find a variety of great deals, and it also provides an estimated Rand price when you are searching through its catalogue.

Much like Amazon, eBay stocks products across just about every category, and is worth considering as an alternative to the aforementioned ecommerce giant.

Gearbest

Gearbest is a Chinese retailer that is predominantly, but not exclusively, focused on technology and electronics.

As a strategic branch of Chinese cross-border enterprise Globalegrow, it is a great place to buy Chinese branded products including Xiaomi smartphones.

However, there are many products not made by Chinese companies, too.

You can set your store to deliver to South Africa and show products in Rand, and shipping is easy to view on each product’s dedicated page.

Steam

Steam is the global hub for PC games and has an incredibly large range of video games to choose from.

You will not need to worry about shipping as all purchases are in the form of electronic access through the Steam platform.

While it is primarily known as a gaming platform, Steam also offers a range of other digital products including game development, audio, animation, and video software.

AliExpress

AliExpress is an iteration of Chinese ecommerce giant Alibaba that specifically focuses on selling products to a global audience.

AliExpress offers South African shipping and prices, and covers an extensive number of product ranges – making it a great place to browse.

The platform also offers buyer protection, making it a safe option when it comes to international shopping.

Banggood

Banggood is another Chinese ecommerce company that has become a popular option for South Africans looking to get cheap deals.

It offers an extensive range of products including electronics, smartphones, clothing, and remote-controlled toys.

On its home page, it offers flash deals which can hold offer discounts in excess of 50%.

Now read: New online store offers boutique wines at great prices