Makro’s first Black Friday 2020 deals unveiled

Makro has provided a sneak preview of its first Black Friday 2020 deals which will launch next week, which include a television, laptop, and printer.

This year Makro’s extended Black Friday sale will run throughout November – starting on Monday 2 November and ending on Sunday 29 November 2020.

The Black Friday deals will be available online and in-store, and will include online exclusive deals and in-store exclusive deals over the month.

While Makro will offer deals across various categories, there will be a focus on technology products like TVs, smartphones, and audio products.

“We will offer wide discounts across our Black Friday products. Our savings will vary based on each category that will be featured,” the company said.

It added that consumers can expect many benefits during Black Friday, including:

10% back in mRewards for the opening week (2-8 November) on non-promo general merchandise in-store and online.

Capped R90 delivery fee on all orders (excluding extended range items and commercial orders).

Free locker delivery on qualifying orders.

Same-day delivery on grocery and liquor orders through the One Cart app.

50 new deals every week.

First Makro Black Friday 2020 deals

The company has published its first “sneak preview” brochure to give consumers an overview of what they can expect on Monday.

Three of the prominent tech specials included in the brochure are:

15.6-inch Dell Inspiron Intel Core i7 laptop for R15,999 (R3,000 saving).

65-inch Samsung Smart QLED TV for R16,999 (R5,000 saving).

Canon 3-in-1 printer for R2,799 (R900 saving).

The image below provides an overview of Makro’s first Black Friday specials.

Makro Black Friday 2020

