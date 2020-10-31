This will be the biggest Black Friday ever – Pargo

South African delivery company Pargo said it believes Black Friday order volumes will be two to three times the size of last year’s Black Friday, making this the largest Black Friday South Africa has ever witnessed.

It said that this prediction is based on the fact that ecommerce has grown significantly in popularity throughout 2020.

“We have already seen a large increase in ecommerce volumes throughout the year, driven by the effects of COVID and more people shopping online for the first time,” said Pargo.

“We expect this trend to continue and increase further in the months to come.”

ParcelNinja told MyBroadband that it is not certain what volume levels to expect this Black Friday.

“It seems like Black Friday has been extended to an entire month by most retailers, so we don’t expect the same madness on a single day,” said ParcelNinja.

How delivery companies are preparing for Black Friday

ParcelNinja added that it has spent on its infrastructure to ensure it is prepared for the Black Friday period.

“We’ve done a lot of work regarding IT systems, improvements to warehouse efficiency and additional staff,” said ParcelNinja.

Pargo said that the same was true of its business.

“We are continuously scaling and improving our systems and operational processes to ensure a seamless delivery experience,” said Pargo.

“This year we’ve managed to decrease our average delivery times and increase client satisfaction rates while order volumes grew exponentially. A new and improved software system that gives us more insight into our processes has enabled this.”

It said it has also improved its capacity in a variety of other ways.

“We’ve also doubled our team, upgraded server capacity, added extra courier capacity and grown our pickup point network. We are doubling down on these initiatives and feel confident that we are ready for the biggest Black Friday ever.”

COVID-19 won’t be a problem

Pargo said it has a variety of measures in place that should ensure that COVID-19 will not be a major hindrance to its ability to fulfil deliveries sufficiently.

“We have already implemented strict hygiene protocols since the start of COVID-19,” said Pargo.

“These measures are still in place and include frequent cleaning of stores, the continuous use of wipes and sanitisers, self-isolation of staff members who show symptoms and contactless parcel collection.”

“Thanks to our commitment to offering risk-free delivery, we’ve yet to encounter any hurdles and believe it will serve us well during the Black Friday to come,” it added.

ParcelNinja also does not expect COVID-19 to affect its ability to provide good delivery services throughout the Black Friday period.

“At this point, we don’t expect any issues relating to COVID-19 and our ability to deliver,” said ParcelNinja.

“Our courier partners have a COVID-19 delivery protocol in place.”