Best Black Friday tech deals from Makro

Makro has launched its Black Friday sale, which will run from 2 November to Sunday 29 November.

New deals will be published every week, and there are both online and in-store exclusive deals over the month-long sale period.

Makro is offering deals across various categories, and there is a major focus on technology products like TVs, smartphones, and audio products.

From 2-8 November, Makro customers can earn 10% back in mRewards on non-promo general merchandise in-store and online.

Customers can also take advantage of free locker delivery on qualifying orders, as well as a capped R90 delivery fee on all orders.

Same-day delivery on grocery and liquor orders is offered through the One Cart app, and there will be 50 new deals made available every week throughout the month of November.

We listed some of the best tech deals from the first week of Makro’s Black Friday sale below.

Samsung 65-inch Smart QLED TV – R16,999 (R5,000 discount)

Dell Inspiron 5593 Core i7 laptop – R15,999 (R3,000 discount)

Canon 3-in-1 Printer – R2,799 (R900 discount)

Samsung 32-inch Curved LED Monitor – R3,499 (R1,500 discount)

Samsung Galaxy A01 16GB – R1,699 (R300 discount)

JBL 2.1 Channel Soundbar – R4,999 (R500 discount)

Skyworth TV bundle – R11,999 (R3,599 discount)

Hisense 58-inch Smart UHD TV – R7,999 (R2,000 discount)

Ematic 4K Android TV Box – R1,149 (R250 discount)

DStv Explora 3 Decoder – R1,499 (R500 discount)

Harisson high-back chair – R1,299 (R400 discount)

Makro Black Friday 2020 Week 1 Deals