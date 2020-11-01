Game Black Friday sale launched – Here are the best deals

Game has officially launched its Black Friday 2020 sale, offering discounts across a range of products both in-store and online.

Online deals for the first week of this sale are available from midnight tonight on the Game website, the company said, and in-store deals will be available from Monday 2 November 2020.

“We have undertaken negotiation with all our suppliers to ensure we are able to offer our shoppers the unbeatable deals they have come to expect from Game on Black Friday,” said Game VP Andrew Stein.

“While we have ensured all our stores are well-stocked, we encourage all our customers to take advantage of these deals as soon as possible to avoid disappointment.”

Game’s Black Friday sale will run until 29 November with new deals being added each week.

Game will also run a Cyber Monday sale on 30 November 2020.

During the Black Friday 2020 sale, Game stores will follow the operating hours below:

Monday to Friday: 09:00 – 18:00

09:00 – 18:00 Saturday : 09:00 – 17:00

: 09:00 – 17:00 Sunday and Public Holidays: 09:00 – 16:00

The retailer has partnered with Uber Eats to increase staffing levels for the month of November, and is offering its 1 Cent Price Surprise promotion on all Black Friday purchases.

This deal, which was first introduced during last year’s Black Friday, gives all Game customers – online and in-store – the chance to pay just 1 cent at checkout.

This deal is chosen at random and will be available throughout Game’s Black Friday campaign – 2 to 29 November.

Game’s first week of Black Friday deals can be viewed here.

We picked out some of the best Game Black Friday deals and listed them below:

LG 49-inch UHD Smart TV – R6,499 (Save R1,000)

Hisense 58-inch UHD Smart TV – R7,999 (Save R2,000)

LG 2.1 CH SL4F Sound Bar – R2,999 (Save R1,000)

Huawei Y5 Lite – R1,299 (Save R400)

Vivo Y11 – R2,599 (Save R800)

Canon G2411 3-in-1 Printer – R2,299 (Save R700)

ASUS Intel Celeron Notebook – R4,499 (Save R500)

WD 1TB Elements Portable Hard Drive – R799 (Save R200)

Hisense 415L Fridge / Freezer – R5,999 (Save R2,000)

Defy 228L Fridge / Freezer – R3,499 (Save R500)

Game Black Friday catalogue

