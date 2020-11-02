Incredible Connection Black Friday tech deals unveiled

Incredible Connection has launched its Black Friday sale, offering discounts across a range of products including TVs, laptops, smartphones, and printers.
This year Black Friday takes place on 27 November, but many companies are running specials throughout November.
This is partly associated with the COVID-19 pandemic with retailers encouraging social distancing by offering an extended Black Friday shopping period.
Incredible Connection is one of these companies and has named this year’s Black Friday sale “Black November”.
New deals will be added every week for in-store shoppers, and daily specials will be run on the Incredible Connection online store.
The company has launched its Black November week 1 deals, which include big price cuts on Huawei, Samsung, and Xiaomi smartphones.
There are also big price reductions on Acer, Asus, Mecer, Apple, HP, and Lenovo laptops, and Samsung, Skyworth, and LG TVs.
Here are a few of the best Incredible Connection Black Friday 2020 deals which are now available.
See all the Incredible Black Friday deals here
