Takealot Black Friday 2020 – Here are the best tech deals

Takealot has launched its annual Blue Dot Countdown Deals, which will feature deals throughout November.

The company’s Blue Dot Countdown deals will run from 2-27 November – after which its main Blue Dot Sale will kick off at midnight.

Takealot will also be giving their shoppers exclusive early access to some of its Black Friday deals from 23-26 November.

It is important to note, however, that Takealot Blue Dot Countdown deal prices will not be beaten during the main Black Friday sale.

Over 200 fresh new deals will also be released daily, exclusively on the Takealot App.

Takealot’s Blue Dot Countdown deals will be broken down as follows:

Week 1: 2-8 November – Deals on TVs, large appliances, outdoor, pool and patio, and beauty products.

– Deals on TVs, large appliances, outdoor, pool and patio, and beauty products. Week 2: 9-15 November – Deals on laptops, toys, homeware, furniture, fashion, sports and footwear.

– Deals on laptops, toys, homeware, furniture, fashion, sports and footwear. Week 3: 16-22 November – Deals on camping and outdoor, home improvement and power tools, and household essentials.

We have picked out a number of the best tech deals available from Takealot’s Blue Dot Countdown sale, listed below.

See all the Takealot Blue Dot Countdown Deals here

Hisense 55-inch Smart TV – R7,999

Samsung 65-inch QLED TV – R16,999

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active – R1,999

TP-Link 4G LTE Router – R1,250

Garmin Vivoactive 4S – R4,489

Huawei P30 Lite – R4,899

RCT Line Interactive UPS – R1,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 – R2,999

Suunto 3 Watch – R2,999

WD Blue 1TB HDD – R699

Xiaomi Mi TV – R1,199