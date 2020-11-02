Vodacom Black Friday 2020 deals revealed

Vodacom has launched its Black Friday sale for 2020, listing a number of contract deals on its website.

Contracts offered by Vodacom for Black Friday included discounted deals on dual-smartphone contracts, with 24-month and 36-month options available.

The website states that the first round of Black Friday deals will be valid until 9 November 2020.

New deals will be made available for the next week after these expire.

These deals include discounted Red Select+, SmartData 1GB, and Smart XS+ contracts on a number of handsets.

However, there is currently no information on when new deals will become available and if certain deals will continue past this date.

Vodacom does note on its website that customers who apply for Black Friday contract deals online do not necessarily receive a product until purchase is completed.

“Stock is not reserved at the time of submitting an application,” Vodacom states on its website.

“It is assigned to an order once approved, subject to availability. Products offered on Black Friday will not be restocked once out of stock.”

We listed some of the best contract deals from Vodacom’s Black Friday sale below.

2x Huawei P30 Lite 2020 on Smart XS+ – R499 x 24

LG Velvet 5G + InTouch Alarm Clock on Smart XS+ – R429 x 36

Samsung Galaxy A11 32GB + Watch Active on Red Select+ – R789 x 24

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 128GB + Galaxy Fit 2 on Smart XS+ – R699 x 36

Hisense Infinity H40 + Bluetooth speaker on SmartData 1GB – R349 x 24

Huawei P40 + Bluetooth speaker on Smart XS+ – R649 x 24

Huawei P40 Lite 5G + Band 3e on Smart XS+ – R279 x 24

Huawei Nova 5T + Watch Fit on SmartData 1GB – R349 x 24

Huawei MatePad T8 32GB + Bluetooth headset – R199 x 24

200GB Data SIM – R699 x 24