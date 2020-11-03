Best early Black Friday tech deals in South Africa

Black Friday takes place on 27 November, but the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way retailers approach this popular shopping day.

Instead of only running special promotions on Black Friday, many retailers are offering discounts on a range of products over an extended period.

Takealot, Game, Makro, and Incredible Connection have all launched their first Black Friday specials this week.

Takealot’s Blue Dot Sale kicks off on 27 November as normal, but the company is offering three extra weeks of Blue Dot Countdown deals.

Game has also unveiled its first Black Friday promotions, and the retailer will offer new deals throughout November.

Makro’s extended Black Friday sale will run throughout November with promotions on a wide range of products, including TVs, smartphones, and laptops.

Another retailer which is running extended Black Friday specials is Incredible Connection which launched its first deals yesterday.

These extended Black Friday sales were expected. uAfrica business manager Anita Erasmus previously said Black Friday sales were expected to focus on the month of November instead of just one weekend.

She said this will result in less pressure on Black Friday which will benefit online stores and improve the customer experience.

Best early Black Friday deals

With many retailers launching early Black Friday deals, it raises the question which are the best tech specials to date.

While some of the deals have been disappointing, others are giving South African consumers the opportunity to purchase items at big discounts.

Here are some of the best Early Black Friday tech deals which South Africans can buy now.

See all the deals here: Takealot Blue Dot Sale | Game Black Friday Sale | Incredible Connection Black Friday Sale

Transcend 512GB 2.5-inch SSD from Takealot – R1,399 (R800 discount)

Dell 24-inch computer monitor from Takealot – R1,999 (R1,300 discount)

Netgear AC3000 Wi-Fi system from Takealot – R6,999 (R3,000 discount)

Samsung 32-inch WQHD 144Hz Curved Monitor from Takealot – R6,799 (R1,700 discount)

Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime 16GB smartphone from Takealot – R2,499 (R500 discount)

LG 86-inch LG UHD TV from Takealot – R39,999 (R10,000 discount)

Samsung Galaxy Active Smart Watch from Takealot – R2,199 (R1,500 discount)

Epson L120 printer from Takealot – R1,499 (R1,400 discount)

Kingmax 240GB SSD from Takealot – R525 (R274 discount)

Asus Celeron laptop from Game – R4,499 (R500 discount)

Hisense 58-inch UHD TV from Game – R7,999 (R2,000 discount)

Huawei Y5 Lite smartphone from Game – R1,299 (R400 discount)

Dell 27-inch PC monitor from Incredible Connection – R2,799 (R400 discount)

Xbox One and Epson projector bundle from Incredible Connection – R15,999 (R13,000 discount)

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 2019 Black LTE – R2,499 (R1,300 discount)

Samsung Galaxy A51 smartphone from Incredible Connection – R5,999 (R2,000 discount)

Samsung 65-inch Smart QLED TV from Makro – R16,999 (R5,000 discount)

Samsung 32-inch Curved LED Monitor from Makro – R3,499 (R1,500 discount)