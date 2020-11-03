Best early Black Friday tech deals in South Africa

Black Friday takes place on 27 November, but the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way retailers approach this popular shopping day.
Instead of only running special promotions on Black Friday, many retailers are offering discounts on a range of products over an extended period.
Takealot, Game, Makro, and Incredible Connection have all launched their first Black Friday specials this week.
Takealot’s Blue Dot Sale kicks off on 27 November as normal, but the company is offering three extra weeks of Blue Dot Countdown deals.
Game has also unveiled its first Black Friday promotions, and the retailer will offer new deals throughout November.
Makro’s extended Black Friday sale will run throughout November with promotions on a wide range of products, including TVs, smartphones, and laptops.
Another retailer which is running extended Black Friday specials is Incredible Connection which launched its first deals yesterday.
These extended Black Friday sales were expected. uAfrica business manager Anita Erasmus previously said Black Friday sales were expected to focus on the month of November instead of just one weekend.
She said this will result in less pressure on Black Friday which will benefit online stores and improve the customer experience.
Best early Black Friday deals
With many retailers launching early Black Friday deals, it raises the question which are the best tech specials to date.
While some of the deals have been disappointing, others are giving South African consumers the opportunity to purchase items at big discounts.
Here are some of the best Early Black Friday tech deals which South Africans can buy now.
See all the deals here: Takealot Blue Dot Sale | Game Black Friday Sale | Incredible Connection Black Friday Sale
