The best Black Friday TV deals you can buy right now

Black Friday is set to take place on 27 November 2020, but many major retailers have already begun running specials as part of a month-long Black Friday sale period.
This extended sale period has been brought about due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the social distancing it necessitates.
By hosting their Black Friday sales over a longer period, physical retailers can ensure that there are no large crowds flooding into their stores, which would be counter-intuitive and conflict with current national lockdown regulations.
Game, Makro, and Incredible Connection have all launched their first Black Friday specials this week, offering deals online and in-store.
Takealot has also launched a Blue Dot Countdown sale, offering online discounts on a variety of items that it says will not be beaten during its annual Blue Dot sale on 27 November.
Takealot’s Blue Dot Sale kicks off on 27 November as normal, but the company is offering three extra weeks of Blue Dot Countdown deals.
The first round of Black Friday specials from these retailers offers discounts across various product categories, including a range of tech products.
If you were saving up to buy a new TV over Black Friday, this may be the perfect time to make your purchase, as each of these retailers is offering great specials on TVs that become any cheaper throughout November.
We have listed the best deals on TVs you can get during the first week of South Africa’s Black Friday sales below.
See all the deals here: Takealot Blue Dot Sale | Game Black Friday Sale | Incredible Connection Black Friday Sale
