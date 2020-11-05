Black Friday price cuts on big Vodacom data packages

Vodacom 4U has published its Black Friday 2020 specials, which include discounts on 200GB and 400GB data packages.

The company has reduced the price of its 200GB SIM-only Home Internet package – which includes 100GB of anytime data and 100GB of night-time data – to R499 per month.

For people looking for a fixed-LTE deal, Vodacom 4U is offering the Huawei B535 router and 400GB of data – 200GB anytime data and 200GB night-time data – for R599 per month.

There are also Black Friday promotions on a range of smartphones and tablets from Vodacom 4U, including:

Lenovo M10 Android Tab with 2GB of data – R199 per month

LG V60 ThinQTM dual-screen smartphone on a Smart XS+ package – R399 per month

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra on a Smart XS+ package – R699 per month

These deals are available on 24-month and 36-month contracts, and are valid until 9 November.

Vodacom 4U Black Friday deals

