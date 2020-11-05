Wootware unveils Black November PC hardware deals

Wootware has unveiled its first week of Black Friday deals, offering discounts on tech products such as laptops, monitors, PC components, and peripherals.

While the “official” Black Friday date is 27 November, many stores are running longer Black Friday sales across several weeks.

Wootware has adopted this model and has unveiled the first of four weeks of Black November deals.

These deals will run until Friday 6 November at 16:00, and there will then be a break until the second week of deals begins on Monday 9 November.

Deals available on PC components include savings on processors, graphics cards, liquid coolers, and power supply units.

There are also several deals on laptops from brands such as ASUS and HP.

Those in the market for a monitor can also choose from a range of products, including Samsung, ASUS, and Dell displays.

A number of the best deals currently available from Wootware are listed below.

HP Intel Core i7 Pavilion gaming laptop – R17,599 (Save R3,400)

ASUS TUF Ryzen 7 4800H gaming laptop – R22,999 (Save R3,500)

AMD Ryzen 9 3900x CPU – R9,699 (Save R2,000)

Fractal Design 560W 80 Plus platinum certified PSU – R1,399 (Save R500)

MSI MAG Core Liquid 360mm liquid CPU cooler – R3,199 (Save R400)

ASUS ROG Strix Radeon RX 5600 XT OC graphics card – R6,799 (Save R761)

Samsung 24-inch Full HD 144Hz monitor – R3,899 (Save R1,600)

Logitech G502 Hero gaming mouse – R1,299 (Save R700)

