Wootware unveils Black November PC hardware deals

Wootware has unveiled its first week of Black Friday deals, offering discounts on tech products such as laptops, monitors, PC components, and peripherals.
While the “official” Black Friday date is 27 November, many stores are running longer Black Friday sales across several weeks.
Wootware has adopted this model and has unveiled the first of four weeks of Black November deals.
These deals will run until Friday 6 November at 16:00, and there will then be a break until the second week of deals begins on Monday 9 November.
Deals available on PC components include savings on processors, graphics cards, liquid coolers, and power supply units.
There are also several deals on laptops from brands such as ASUS and HP.
Those in the market for a monitor can also choose from a range of products, including Samsung, ASUS, and Dell displays.
A number of the best deals currently available from Wootware are listed below.
