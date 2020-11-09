New Black Friday deals from Takealot and Incredible Connection

Many local retailers are running month-long Black Friday sales due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and a number of these stores have entered the second week of their sales.
This means a new set of deals from major stores such as Makro, Takealot, and Incredible Connection.
All three of these retailers have launched new weekly deals as part of their respective sales, while Game’s second week of deals will only be revealed on Wednesday 11 November.
The second week of Black Friday deals for each of these retailers is shown below.
- Takealot Week 2 – 9-15 November 2020
- Makro Week 2 – 9-15 November 2020
- Incredible Connection Week 2 – 9-15 November 2020
- Game Week 2 – 11-17 November 2020
New Black Friday specials from Takealot, Makro, and Incredible Connection are available today, and we have listed a number of the best deals below.
