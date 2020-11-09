New Black Friday deals from Takealot and Incredible Connection

Many local retailers are running month-long Black Friday sales due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and a number of these stores have entered the second week of their sales.

This means a new set of deals from major stores such as Makro, Takealot, and Incredible Connection.

All three of these retailers have launched new weekly deals as part of their respective sales, while Game’s second week of deals will only be revealed on Wednesday 11 November.

The second week of Black Friday deals for each of these retailers is shown below.

Takealot Week 2 – 9-15 November 2020

9-15 November 2020 Makro Week 2 – 9-15 November 2020

9-15 November 2020 Incredible Connection Week 2 – 9-15 November 2020

9-15 November 2020 Game Week 2 – 11-17 November 2020

New Black Friday specials from Takealot, Makro, and Incredible Connection are available today, and we have listed a number of the best deals below.

Sinotec 58-inch UHD LED TV from Takealot – R6,499

Samsung Galaxy Tab A from Takealot – R3,999

Sonos One Wi-Fi Speaker from Takealot – R3,999

LG Dolby Atmos Soundbar from Takealot – R6,999

ASUS Laptop 15 from Takealot – R5,999

Samsung 75-inch Smart QLED TV from Makro – R26,999

Xbox Series X 1TB from Makro – R11,999

Lenovo IdeaPad S145 laptop from Makro – R5,999

Hisense 65-inch Smart ULED TV from Makro – R21,999

Samsung 65-inch Smart UHD LED TV from Makro – R12,999

Samsung 70-inch UHD TV from Incredible Connection – R15,999

Xiaomi MiBox S from Incredible Connection – R1,199

Acer Spin 1 from Incredible Connection – R7,999

Samsung Galaxy A31 from Incredible Connection – R4,999

TP-Link mesh Wi-Fi system from Incredible Connection – R2,199