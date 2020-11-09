Vodacom launches new Black Friday specials, including 200GB for R399

Vodacom has unveiled new Black Friday specials with price cuts of up to 75% on smartphone and data contracts.
These deals are available until 1 December 2020 and are subject to stock availability, Vodacom said.
Vodacom’s Black Friday deals include discounted Red Select+, SmartData 1GB, and Smart XS+ contracts on a number of handsets.
Some of the phones on offer are the Samsung Galaxy S20, the LG V60, and the One Plus 7 Pro.
There are also SIM-only data deals and a Lenovo M10 Android tablet with 2GB of monthly data on special.
Vodacom offers “Black Friday Business” deals, which include uncapped wireless Internet services and “business tickets”.
Here are some of the prominent new Vodacom Black Friday specials.
